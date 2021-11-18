CFE’s lawyer argued that the presidential initiative does not contravene the provisions of chapters 8, 14 and 27, which contain matters relating to energy, investment and economic competition, respectively.

“Chapter 8, energy, (is a) fundamental chapter to justify the constitutional change action proposed by the President of the Republic (…). It is said, without a doubt, the following: One, the parties confirm their full respect for sovereignty and their sovereign right to regulate the matters addressed in this chapter and two, beware! Mexico reserves its sovereign right to reform its constitution and its internal legislation in terms and in the matter of energy ”, he explained.

Lawyers in the sector have explained that private companies with a contract in the market could open international arbitration processes against the Mexican State, arguing a change to the market rules and, therefore, a loss of value to their investments. Even some companies, consulted sources have said, have already begun to prepare the processes in case the reform is approved.

But Jiménez Vázquez argues that the changes will not constitute an indirect expropriation, because the changes would have the purpose of protecting “legitimate objects of public welfare” and combating bad practices linked to acts of corruption. “I close my intervention by pointing out nothing more than in chapter 21, on competition policy, it is stated that states have the obligation, the legal imperative to carry out the fight against monopoly concentrations, and precisely what produced the energy reform of the 2013 was a set of private monopolies violating the rules of free competition and free competition ”.

The legal adviser to the presidency, María Estela Ríos González, also affirmed that nothing contained in the initiative – which does not yet have a discussion date – contravenes the articles of the Constitution. “(The reform) will be completely congruent with the principles that are already established in our Constitution, because we, as public servants, have to claim and exercise our profession, for the benefit of the protection of the public interest and the common good”, he said in a message to the media.