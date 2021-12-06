Although it had already been leaked in the form of rumors, now we have official confirmation: OnePlus also bets on Qualcomm’s benchmark SoC.

Over the years, Oneplus has become one of the most popular smartphone brands.

And he wants to continue being so in 2022, betting on the safe side. Your CEO Peter lau has confirmed on the Chinese social network Weibo, via Android Central, that The next OnePlus phones will carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

He has not mentioned OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10 Pro, but it is assumed that these will be the next smartphones of the company, with a presentation date for March or April.

This high-end 5G smartphone features a Snapdragon 888 processor, the best from Qualcomm right now. In addition, it has an AMOLED screen at 120Hz.

As you probably already know, Qualcomm has decided to change the nomenclature of its processors, for 2022.

They no longer have three figures, Snapdragon 875 style, but will now have the Gen 1, Gen 2, etc. tagline. The first is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Our colleague Alejandro Alcolea was in Hawaii a few days ago attending the live presentation of the processor, and was able to test it first-hand:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 It has a frequency of 3 GHz with Cortex X2 cores and a 64-bit architecture. Supports up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory clocked at 3,200 MHz and is built on a 4 nanometer lithograph.

This new processor promises to revolutionize mobile cameras, with improvements such as Enhanced bokeh video, triple photo and video at the same time, and panoramas without moving your phone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro it leaked into pictures a few weeks ago, and it surprised everyone by its huge rear cameras.

Some of its specifications have also been leaked. In addition to the already confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it will mount 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory, with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Could have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with QHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The section of the camera would be composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor followed by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor and additionally an 8-megapixel telephoto. The front camera is expected to be 32 megapixels.

We will still have to wait a bit for the official launch, which may be at MWC 2022, or in the spring.