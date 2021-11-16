Hoisted on the shoulders of Fortnite, Epic Games does not stop growing and it has been this growth that has led the company to face the almighty Google and Apple. Epic Games has spent months involved in a trial as a result of the problem with the Fortnite payment system within the App Store and the Google Play Store, and although there is already a ruling on the matter It seems that the war is not going to end.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has taken advantage of a new appearance in public to charge against Apple and Google as a result of what he considers a duopoly in terms of app stores. Sweeney believes that the software world should head to the creation of a single app store containing versions for all systems and devices. Including iOS and Android, of course, but also consoles.

“What the world really needs is a single store that works on all platforms”

This is how Tim Sweeney made his ideas clear in an interview in Seoul this Tuesday, November 16, as a result of what he considers a fragmentation in terms of software ownership. Sweeney considers that the fact that there are separate stores for iOS and Android is a mistake, but it goes even further as pack the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch stores in terms of consoles, and also those of Microsoft and the Mac App Store talking about computers.

For Sweeney, the ideal and really beneficial thing for users is that there should be a single centralized store, accessible from any device, and that would allow users buy a single version of each software to be able to use it wherever it is useful. Something similar to buying an iOS app and using it on Android (if available) without having to pay for it again, or buying a game for one platform and making it available on all of them without going through the checkout again.

Sweeney, who continues in his particular war with Apple and Google as a result of the own payment system inserted in Fortnite, considers that the current status quo in the world of mobile phone software it is a mistake. “Apple locks up a billion users in a single store and payment processor,” said a Tim Sweeney who has also had words for Google. The CEO of Epic has criticized the fact that Google charges fees for payments it does not process, something he considers “crazy”.

