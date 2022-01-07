The Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU), through its financial innovation program, NOVABCU, as indicated on its page, published at the end of last December the document “Conceptual framework for the regulatory treatment of Virtual Assets in Uruguay” , which would open a preamble for what is the regulation of crypto assets in the South American nation, after months before they declared that they would be working on a regulatory framework to control the use of cryptocurrencies in the country by the end of 2021.

The document that is composed of 26 pages, explains the conceptual framework on the categorization of the different instruments and their operations, it would aim to contribute to the analysis of a regulatory approach for Virtual Assets in the country. According to the document, virtual assets have had a rapid development, to the point that according to them, due to their growing operations both globally and domestically, “it is considered necessary to provide greater certainty and clarity on this phenomenon and its considerations. regulations ”, they indicated.

A no less important point about the document is the fact that, although the definitions of the terms explained, are based largely – according to them – on the work carried out by the United Kingdom and FATF, assets are considered As an important source of risk for price and financial stability, which compromises the objectives of promoting the soundness, solvency, efficiency and development of the financial and payments system.

Likewise, this is why the Central Bank of Uruguay explained through the document that, as a central financial entity, and in compliance with its purposes, it must guarantee the protection of consumers and investors, the proper functioning of the markets, mitigating risks. for financial stability and a monetary policy that can be derived from the use of virtual assets.

However, despite having pointed to virtual assets as risks for the financial system, they commented on the following: “An excessive regulation, derived for example from an incomplete understanding of the nature, potential efficiency gains and risks that virtual assets present, can also lead to a situation with detrimental consequences to the efficiency and development purposes of the financial system.”

Everything seems to indicate that the Central Bank of Uruguay will play a very relevant role on the issue of crypto assets and their regulation. That is why after months of studies and discussions, for the regulation they have published this document that undoubtedly lays the foundations for the development of a Virtual Assets Law that looks at all aspects related to this class of assets in Uruguay in a generic way. .

