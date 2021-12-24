Wheat expects a record harvest. Photo: Reuters

In the midst of the fall in reserves due to the payment to the IMF and the renewed pressure on the free dollar, which yesterday touched $ 204, the looks in the financial world already point to how the exchange market will develop during the summer months. The pressures are strong for two reasons that occur simultaneously: the typical monetary mega-issuance of the month of December (temporary advances to the Treasury increased by $ 400,000 million in the last 30 days), while the net reserve position of the Central bank.

With this scenario, a variable appears that could be saving to pass the first two months of 2022: record wheat harvest, which according to the latest estimates would be contributing some USD 4,000 million to the local market.

This inflow of foreign currency is essential to go through the months when there may be greater pressure on the exchange rate. It is not by chance that many of the financial crises that break out in Argentina occur precisely between January and February.

With the existing net reserves, the debts of the first two months of the year will be paid. But later it will be inevitable to arrange with the IMF to postpone future maturities and avoid falling into a new default

The start of 2022 will not offer the Central Bank any amount of space to relax, considering the imbalances that are accumulating. On the one hand, an official exchange rate that continues to lag in relation to inflation (even though the rate of devaluation accelerated in December), which is combined with a non-easing exchange rate gap of 100% and a net reserve position at the BCRA that barely exceeds USD 2,500 million. With these resources, debts to private bondholders and to the Monetary Fund for the first two months of the year will be paid. But later it will be inevitable to arrange with the IMF to postpone future maturities and avoid falling into a new default.

The December balance so far has been negative in terms of exchange rate intervention. Although in the last days it ended with a neutral balance, the Central accumulates sales of USD 365 million in the month. In the previous one, the market expected exactly the opposite, that is to say that the intervention balance would be favorable for about USD 500 million. The unofficial explanation given by the BCRA is that the demand for imports exceeded previous expectations, which reduces the available foreign exchange.

Despite increasingly evident difficulties looming on the currency front, the economy ends 2021 with some good news. The upturn in activity finally stands at 10% and activity has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels, beyond some specific sectors that have lagged behind.

In addition, the fiscal result for the year will be substantially better than that planned in this year’s Budget and even better than that announced by the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, in his presentation ten days ago in Congress.

According to a report published by the consulting firm Equilibra, until November the primary red had barely accumulated just 2% of GDP, “very far from the 4.5% budgeted for the entire year and even 3.5% of the 2022 Budget project.”

In December, the average fiscal deficit in recent years was between 0.9% and 1.1% of GDP. Therefore, the primary deficit for the year would be 3% of the Gross Product, a percentage that represents less than half of that registered last year.

On the other hand, economic subsidies rose to 2.7% of GDP, equaling the accumulated in 2017 until November. That year they had climbed to 3.5%. But if there are no corrections in the rates, the weight of the subsidies will continue to climb and represent an increasing percentage of the fiscal red projected for 2022.

