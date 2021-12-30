I already said it Julio Verne in one of his most iconic novels. The Center of the Earth it could contain very interesting mysteries for humanity. For example, the origin of our own planet. Well, that specifically was not said by the French writer, but the authors of an interesting study on seismic waves which has just been published in Nature Geosciences. In it, they describe how some clues about the birth of the Earth could be hidden in the line between the core and the Earth’s mantle. Primitive earth.

The study, based on seismic wave analysis and computational modeling, has been carried out in the coral sea, between Australia and New Zealand, by scientists from the University of Utah, the Australian National University, Arizona State University and the University of Calgary.

It has no definitive answers, but it does have some very interesting facts, unlike anything that has been studied before about dawn of the world we live in. And all without the scientists having to leave the crust. Otto Lidenbrock and his nephew Axel, Jules Verne’s characters, would certainly have been fascinated by them.

Crust, mantle and core

Before we start, it is worth remembering what the three parts that make up our planet are. We live on the Cortex, a thin layer of solid rock, which is in direct contact with the atmosphere and is divided into continental crust, with an average thickness of 35 kilometers, and oceanic crust, with an average thickness of about 10 kilometers.

Below is the mantle, which is separated from the crust by something known as the Mohorovic discontinuity, and is about 2,900 kilometers deep. And finally we meet him core. It consists of a solid part and a fused part and is separated from the mantle by the Gutenberg discontinuity. It is not known exactly what its composition is, but changes in the movement of seismic waves have led us to think that it is possibly made up of iron and nickel in varying percentages.

What else do seismic waves tell us about the center of the Earth?

In the novel by Jules Verne its protagonists found a manuscript in which the instructions were given to be able to access the center of the Earth.

The French writer was passionate about science and many of his works hide some of the most pioneering data related to it. But it also exhibits a great waste of imagination. In this case, getting to travel to such an inhospitable place is rather the latter. In real life we ​​cannot go there. However, scientists know how to study it, thanks to the way seismic waves move across the ground.

The way in which seismic waves travel through the ground can give us data about the center of the Earth

The authors of the study that has just been published had previously verified that in some specific points of the Earth, in the boundary between mantle and core, seismic waves they slow down much. The speed of the waves decreases by up to a half, while the density of these points seems to increase by a third. Clearly there is something there that is not in the rest of the earth center. But, what is it about?

Initially, one might think that it is due to the fact that the mantle is partially melted, generating the sources of magma that are under the hot volcanic zones, like Iceland. But those points do not correspond to these zones, so it cannot be.

Willing to study this further, these scientists traveled to the Coral Sea. This is a very useful vantage point, because many earthquakes take place there. Therefore, it offers a high-resolution seismic image of the core-magma point.

But even so, it is not easy to extrapolate the seismic data to get an exact idea of ​​all the internal structure that the planet could have. So they turned to something known as reverse engineering, consisting of doing it completely the other way around. Computer models are created with different conformations of the Earth’s interior. Thus, the behavior of seismic waves can then be compared with that observed in reality.

Studying the origins of the early Earth

Hundreds of thousands of different models were run in the study. And they were finally able to find one that matched very well with the seismic wave data that had been recorded.

They wanted to see if those anomalies in which the speed of the waves decreased so much could correspond to layered material. And, indeed, it was. It is the first time that something like this has been detected. But why were they so interested in knowing this information? We must take a long journey to find out.

Hundreds of thousands of different models tested

Specifically, we must go back to 4.5 billion years, when the iron, very dense, sank in the core of the primitive Earth and the lighter minerals ascended to the mantle. At that point, possibly a planetary object the size of Mars collided with our planet. The crash caused a multitude of debris to be thrown that may later have an important role in the formation of the Moon.

Furthermore, the temperature of the Earth rose sharply by the impact and an ocean of magma was formed. This ocean would later have cooled, giving rise to the mantle that we have today. And then, over the next billions of years, the mantle’s own shaking and convection movements could have resulted in patches thrown to its bottom.

Said in the words of the study authors in a releaseThey would be like lumps of flour that are deposited inside a bowl of dough. That is a theory, which could be confirmed with your data on seismic waves, since the layers in which it slows down would correspond to those patches.

If confirmed, it would mean that the center of the Earth hides interesting secrets about the birth of the Primitive earth. And we striving to look for them outside of our planet.