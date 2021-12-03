The censorship to cut streamings in Spain has not been approved (yet): the ‘Iceta Law’ may be amended

A month ago, we echoed the approval in the Council of Ministers – by decree and without debate – of the ‘Iceta Law’, the transposition into Spanish regulations of the controversial European Copyright Directive. Among other novelties, this rule opened the door to return to our country from the Google News service, after 7 years of absence.

However, every decree-law, although it may only be approved by the Government, requires subsequent ratification by the Courts in the following 30 days. A ratification which ruling parties (United We Can) and opposition parties (PP, Ciudadanos) they have refused to provide the PSOE if it did not allow the regulation to be processed as a bill.





The parliamentary groups criticize that this regulation has been introduced within a royal decree omnibus of more than 160 pages that modify at a stroke up to twenty laws. In the words of Miguel Ángel Castellón, spokesman for the Popular Party:

“What they bring here is a real outrage, despite the fact that they justify that the directives must be transposed as quickly as possible. It is another use and abuse of the royal decree to legislate, which you have made routine. It is disrespecting this Chamber “.

Finally, the processing as a bill will be the procedure that allows to approve the new norm on copyright, which opens the door to the introduction of amendments in the articles of the same when it is finally debated in the Culture Commission.

However, as the decree has already been approved, it will be the one that remains in force (with the current text) until the Culture Commission pronounces itself.

In Genbeta Memes are safe: the ‘Iceta Law’ protects them without clearing any doubt about how algorithms will be able to identify them

What can change now?

The relevant thing now is to know which aspects of the standard are most likely to vary during the new parliamentary procedure. And, despite the call by the Platform for Freedom of Information (PLI) to stop the decree for forcing automatic censorship on the Internet, threatening streamers with cutting off their broadcasts and violating the presumption of innocence … everything seems to revolve around …

… The abolition of the Google canon: the decree temporarily in force abolishes the model for the inalienable and collective collection of copyright – the one that caused the sudden closure of Google News – in favor of individual negotiation between technology companies and authors / publishers.

Everything seems to revolve around a fee that, in recent times, only contributed € 10,000 to creators, but Google refuses to reactivate Google News if it returns to collective bargaining

However, entities such as Continue Creating in Digital (which had threatened to take the decree to court), Cedro or FAPE estimate that The inalienability of the aforementioned canon is the only way to ensure its equitable distribution among all creators. These entities have been denouncing for a long time that, in addition, the change of model was carried out without notifying them and without prior dialogue …

… So that just two days ago, Minister Miquel Iceta, pressured by ‘the world of culture’, was open to the possibility of “finding a balance between collective bargaining and individual bargaining possibilities“and acknowledged that the relationship with the authors’ union” may not have been enough “:

“With the media, much progress has been made in individual negotiation but the authors seem to prefer to maintain a priority over the collective one. We are going to find a balance in the process. […] We will know how to find a solution that is to everyone’s taste. “

(function () {window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName (‘head’)[0]; if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {var instagramScript = document.createElement (‘script’); instagramScript.src = “https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”; instagramScript.async = true; instagramScript.defer = true; headElement.appendChild (instagramScript); }}) ();

–

The news

The censorship to cut streamings in Spain has not been approved (yet): the ‘Iceta Law’ may be amended

was originally published in

Genbeta

by Marcos Merino.