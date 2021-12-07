Dec 07, 2021 at 06:46 CET

EFE

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cavaliers from Ricky Rubio by 112-104 in a game in which the reigning NBA champions imposed their defensive intensity to thwart the attack of Cleveland, one of the revelation teams this season.

Although the Bucks were in front of the scoreboard at all times from the start of the second period, and they went as far as 13 points ahead in the third period, the Cavs came within just 1 point of Milwaukee with 9 minutes remaining by the end of the game.

But when it looked like the Cavs were about to be resurrected, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday hit the gas and they imposed their winning stamp to sentence the match.

The Greek Bucks player got a double-double and was the top scorer of the game with 27 points in addition to adding 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block. His teammate, center Bobby Portis, also finished the night with a double-double of 10 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block.

In addition, Middleton had 21 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists while Holiday added 20 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

In the Cavaliers, the leading scorer was center Jarrett Allen, with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks, followed by Finnish forward Lauir Markkanen who on one of his best nights scored 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.

Kevin Love, from the bench, scored 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists while the Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Bucks impose their defense

From the start of the game, despite not having his tall man, Brook Lopez, the Bucks imposed their defensive strength on the Cavs, who were unable to deploy their usual game of “pick and roll” which has allowed them to become one of the revelation teams of the season.

Instead of playing in the paint for the Bucks, JB Bickerstaff’s men were forced to shoot from afar and after three minutes from the start of the game, Cavs coach was forced to request an early timeout to try to fix the situation.

At that moment, the Cavs still hadn’t scored any points, despite five basket attempts, while the Bucks added 5 points.

After the timeout, Cleveland began to score baskets but the Bucks’ defensive plan was still choking them.

When Rubio entered the court, the scoreboard indicated a 14-10 in favor of the Bucks with 5.20 minutes remaining in the first quarter. With the Spaniard on the track along with Love and Cedi Osman, the Cavs tied 14-14 with 3.38 to go by the end of the quarter and they got 2 points up, 18-20, after two free throws by Rubio with 1.38 minutes remaining.

At the end of the first 12 minutes, the scoreboard indicated a 24-24 hopeful for the Cavs especially since Cleveland hadn’t allowed Antetokounmpo to score a single point in the period.

From the start of the second quarter, the Bucks reimposed their defensive discipline and Antetokounmpo began to score. The Cavs were trying to keep the NBA champions from moving away on the scoreboard, but three consecutive failures in attack by Cleveland’s team allowed the Bucks to reach 7 points, 36-29 in the first three minutes of the second quarter.

Markkanen reaction

With 2 minutes to go until the break, the gap had widened to 10.53-43, but another reaction from Markkanen, who scored 5 points in the last minute, left the score at 56-50 at the end of the second quarter.

By then, the Cavs had a very poor 26% success rate from the line of 3 after trying 23 triples and scoring only 6.

After the break, the Bucks continued to tighten on defense to the Cavs who still couldn’t find a response to the pressure that Holiday, one of the best defenders in the league, applied to Cleveland’s starting point guard Darius Garland.

Garland, who this season has a average of 19.7 points per game, He added only 5 in the first half and in the third quarter he could only add 2 more. What the point guard could do was provide an “alleyoop” to Allen, a move that has become one of the pair’s favorites.

By the end of the third quarter, the locals had extended their lead to 10 points, 88-78.

The fourth quarter was the best for the Cavs. Allen managed to break through the defensive web mounted by the Bucks and score 10 points in the final 12 minutes.

But at the same time that the Cavs center re-emerged, so did the Greek from Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo responded to the challenge and in the last quarter he scored the 2 triples he tried, the 3 free throws he took and 3 baskets of 2 to place 15 points on his personal scoreboard.

When the final horn sounded, those of Cleveland had cut the difference to 8 points, 112-104, which is not a bad result against the current NBA champions.