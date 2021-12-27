Dec 27, 2021 at 04:18 CET

EFE

With veteran Kevin Love at the helm, the Cleveland Cavaliers unleashed their long distance game and this Sunday they defeated 144-99 Toronto raptors.

The Cleveland team recorded 22 triples, which were key to the overwhelming victory against Toronto.

Love scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and two assists to his performance.

Darius Garland had 22 points and eight assists and Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers.

The Spanish base Ricky Rubio scored 16 points and enabled his teammates with six scoring passes, he stole three balls and was a defensive nuisance for his rivals.

Yuta Watanabe had a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Raptors, who also had 21 points from Chris Boucher.

After a first quarter in which both teams engaged in an exchange of baskets and showed little organization in the offensive execution, finishing 35-34, the Cavaliers took over the stage, starting at 12 minutes in the second quarter of the game.

The whole of Cleveland planted afstrong defense against the Raptors offense, causing them seven turnovers and using Lauri Markkanen as an unstoppable hammer, he struck them steadily in the paint, finishing the fourth with 11 points.

With 4:20 left, Luke Kornet scored a layup that gave the Cavaliers an 11-point lead (64-53), which would not go down in double figures for the rest of the game.

Rubio’s men beat Toronto’s 37-21 in these 12 minutes, leaving in the middle of the game with an advantage of 17 points (72-55), having as his main men in the attack Kevin Love with 14 points, Markkanen with 11 and five rebounds, while the Spanish point guard already counted nine and five assists.

Chris Boucher with 15 points, showed his face for the Raptors in these first 24 minutes of action.

Breathless raptors

In the third quarter the Cavaliers continued their torrid offensive game and tight defense, ending any hope of a comeback for the Raptors.

In this quarter, the Cleveland team made nine three-point shots, in 16 attempts, being commanded by Darius Garland, who registered three shots from this distance and Kevin Love with two.

Rubió scored seven units, shooting 3-6 from the field, including a triple.

This offensive baggage led to Cavaliers to dominate this third period 46-23, giving him a comfortable advantage of 40 points (118-78).

Bank time

With a solid advantage, already in the last period of the match, manager JB Bickerstaff, sat the headlines and gave way to the bench players, who were in charge of completing the process and surpassed the Raptors in this period 26-21, conquering each of the four regular times of the game.

With this victory (144-99), the Cavaliers have seven wins in last eight games, being one of the hottest teams in the NBA.