The Caucasus, Colombian cocaine ... 32 secret maps declassified by the CIA to understand the story

Notice: An earlier version of this article was published in 2016.

When you think of the US intelligence agency, you don’t usually think of “maps“And yet the development of cartographic works is essential to carry out its work properly. This month, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the INC, the agency has declassified several dozen historical maps developed during the context of serious international crises. His objective was to better inform the leaders of the agency and the country in order to make better decisions in international matters.

The result is an extensive gallery of maps produced by the CIA cartographic teams that we can now explore here. It is a fantastic documentary archive because it allows first-hand access to the tools that the military, intelligence and government services of the United States used when solving crises abroad. There are several decades, collected from the ’40 to the ’10.

Here we have selected about thirty of them. They are not great exercises in visual virtuosity, like others we have discussed on previous occasions, and their value is eminently practical. But even so, they are very interesting as a tool to rediscover the past and some of the most relevant events in history. From World War II to the Afghanistan War, that’s how the maps used by the CIA are.

1940 – 1949: World War II



Where all the Nazi concentration camps were located during World War II, within German territory.



Berlin’s occupation zones at the end of World War II.



Food delivery in Japan at the height of World War II. America’s attention during the 1940s, not surprisingly, was focused on the greatest conflict the country has ever faced.

1950 – 1959: post-IIWW decolonization



The independence of India after the end of the British Empire was anything but simple. Adding to the many problems in Pakistan and Bangladesh was Sikkim, a small region between China and India that initially refused to join the country. It was a key state in that it ensured the territorial continuity of India before and after Bangladesh.



The Soviet Union according to the regions that contributed the most to GDP.



A map of the emerging oil routes of the Middle East and that, decades later, would be so, so important.



A map of Iceland, which had been occupied by Allied troops during World War II.



Africa would begin its process of independence from European rule shortly after World War II. But in the mid-1950s, the continent had only two fully independent countries: Egypt and Ethiopia.

1960 – 1969: Cuban missiles and Burma



The regions of communist China.



The missile crisis put Cuba at the center of international politics. In the image, the points where the missiles deployed by the Soviet Union were located.



Map of Cambodia mixing the population density and the spaces where rice crops were concentrated. Starting in the 1960s, the countries of Southeast Asia also began their particular and very tortuous independence processes, and the CIA began to want to know more about them.



In Burma, now Myanmar, the CIA wanted to know the weather conditions in different parts of the country.

1970 – 1979: from Southeast Asia to South Africa



Israel, both on a climatic and environmental level, during the 1970s.



The different Bantu tribes within the Republic of South Africa, which at that time also included present-day Namibia.



The ancient Khmer empire. The area, at that time, was a hotbed of future communist regimes that greatly concerned the US administration.

1980 – 1989: Afghanistan and Colombian cocaine



Where the oil was concentrated in 1980’s Indonesia.



The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan puts the small Central Asian country in the United States’ crosshairs. You had to know more about him, and what better way than to start knowing his overwhelming ethnic diversity.



The region was a powder keg, as would be shown years later. Since the 1980s, the Afghanistan-Pakistan border has been a headache for the United States. This map shows the neighboring regions between the two countries.



A map of Fin-Soviet Moscow.



In addition to Afghanistan and the Middle East, the United States was also concerned about the rise of the Colombian drug cartels and the international cocaine trade. On this map, the main routes are indicated, most of them coming from Pablo Escobar’s Colombia.

1990 – 1999: the post-USSR world



The disintegration of the Soviet Union put another region at the center of international news: Central Asia. In the image, the ethnic composition of Kazakhstan.



The Balkans exploded in the 1990s. Yugoslavia disintegrated amid bloody wars and ethnic cleansings. This map shows the “military” geography of the former Yugoslavia, from the mountains to the plains.



Another region in turmoil due to the fall of European communism: the Caucasus. The ethnic diversity there was overwhelming, as this map shows.

2000 – 2009: back to Iraq and Afghanistan



Baghdad was the city that received the most attention from the United States during the first decade of the 21st century, on account of the invasion of Iraq.



Afghanistan was a problem again. In the image, a 3D map of the Konar Valley.



The Golan Heights saw Israel take on another Arab country. In the image, a physical and political map of them, still disputed today.



Another unexpected scenario appears: the arctic. There, the dispute over the very rich underwater beds of the region continues, in addition to the possible new trade routes opened by the progressive thaw.

2010 – 2016



In the 10s, the world is more global than ever. And a continent will grow in the future in a remarkable way: Africa. In the image, a map with the population density by countries.



Another version of the troubled Afghanistan-Pakistan border.



The West Bank, the conflictive space destined for the Palestinian people, also claimed by Israel.



Cocaine growing areas of Colombia today.



And the international ivory trade, flows and points of import and export.