The cathedral of Tlaxcala is already a UNESCO World Heritage Site

EFE.- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) decided on Tuesday to include the Franciscan monastery and cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Tlaxcala on the World Heritage List.

The forty-fourth session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee approved the Mexican candidacy, which thus becomes the country’s 36th entry on the list.

The session is held in the southeastern Chinese city of Fuzhou, although it is mostly held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposal is an extension of the first monasteries of the 16th century on the slopes of Popocatepetl, which had already been added to the list of protected places in 1994.

The Franciscan convent complex was built between 1537 and 1540 after the alliance between the Spaniards and Tlaxcalans -key to defeat the Mexica empire-, which marked 500 years in 2019.

The Mexican authorities highlight the “incalculable artistic value” of its Mudejar style wooden coffered ceiling, considered the most important in the country.

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Tlaxcala Photo: Secretary of Culture

Until today, Mexico had up to 35 places recognized on the Unesco World Heritage List.

The first to be included, in 1987, were the Historic Center and Xochimilco; that of Puebla; that of Oaxaca, next to the archaeological zone of Monte Albán; the pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacán; that of Palenque, next to its national park, and the Sian Ka’an biosphere reserve.

The last to become part of the list of protected places was the Tehuacán-Cuitcatlán valley, considered the “original habitat of Mesoamerica”, in 2018.

