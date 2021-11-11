Esports have been a priority in the world of video games for several years. Many are the companies that have seen an economic mine in these digital sports and several firms and brands have not lost the opportunity to, at least, sponsor the great teams. Now and after many rumors and half-truths, it has become official that the FC Barcelona will be part of the Spanish league of League of Legends as one of the first division teams.

Perhaps many of you will be taken by surprise by this news, but FC Barcelona has been around for several years investing in the future of the esports and has even formed professional teams in the official Pro Evolution Soccer and Rocket League leagues. The next stop for the Blaugrana club in esports will be in 2022, when the new League of Legends team debuts in Summoner’s Rift.

Thus, the club will compete in the 2022 Super League with the other 9 confirmed teams, among which is the team created by the binomial Ibai and Pique. The streamer and the defender will give more information about their team next December 15 in a live broadcast where they will show the kit, name, members and sponsors for next year’s league.

The arrival of Barça to League of Legends had been rumored on few occasions, but it gained strength after a slip by Ibai on Twitch. The popular streamer hinted that his future team would have a debut in the Super League 2022 together with the esports team of the Catalan team, but nothing had been confirmed until today. Despite this, the name and members of this future team are also unknown, but it is hoped that more details will be known before the end of the year.

Betting on esports is one of the most important and lucrative assets that the club has right now. In fact, FC Barcelona itself has highlighted that this Barça esports division is part of the Club’s digital strategy for the coming years and with it bring football to those countries where the following of this sport is growing, such as the United States or China.