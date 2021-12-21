Christmas time came and Home alone it’s news again. It was revealed that the cast is filling out a virtual reunion and it is very certain that it will happen.

As it happens every December, Home alone begins to take a lot of prominence during Christmas. This film, which was released during 1990, became a classic of this holiday. Recently, it was revealed that fans will receive an incredible gift: the original cast of the film production will be reunited virtually.

Directed by Chris Columbus and with a script written by John Hughes, the film featured Macauley Culkin in the role of Kevin McCallister. It was about a boy who is preparing to travel to Europe with his family, but due to a great misunderstanding he forgets it at home. In this way, viewers will see the great adventure that the character begins to star, who on the way meets two thieves who try to enter his house to steal.

The virtual reunion

Recently, Devin Ratray, who played Buzz McCallister, Kevin’s older brother, revealed that the Home Alone cast plans a reunion. “They have been planning an online meeting and I recently received their messages in the chat”, sthe actor pointed out. “The family is moving their efforts on their own to reunite, so who knows what will happen in the future. I have realized that this movie is much bigger than me, it is bigger than the ego of any actor. It has become an indelible part in the footprint of each family, in their consciences ”, declared.

However, it should be noted that this virtual reunion will not have the presence of Macaulay Culkin or Catherine O’Hara. Still, it will be a meeting worth watching. Recently, this famous film received a new installment, which received the name of Home Sweet Home Alone and that you can see here with your Disney + subscription.