Sometimes certain symptoms can be embarrassing and delay going to the doctor. That was precisely what happened to a man who went to the hospital after two years of experimenting anal ejaculation. Yes, yes, the semen did not come out of its place, but something further back.

In addition, the patient had experienced other symptoms, such as a severe testicular pain; that, in fact, he was the one who finally pushed him to ask for help. There were also times when urine was coming out of his anus. And that urine was sometimes accompanied by gas or fecal matter. It excreted everything where it was not.

Finally, the hospital doctors, who have just described the case in the magazine Cureus, they found the cause: a fistula which had connected the urethra and rectum, causing a nasty exchange of fluids and solids. Fortunately it could be solved without problems. However, we can be sure that the poor man will not forget everything that happened in these two years.

An embarrassing anal ejaculation to confess

The patient, from 33 years, went to Texas University Hospital after five days suffering severe testicular pain.

Once there, he had no choice but to recognize the anal ejaculation and the rest of the symptoms that he had experienced in the last two years, without daring to confess them.

The first medical examination showed that one of his testicles it was swollen. But that didn’t explain all the symptoms. He also suffered a urine infection and, upon performing a digital exam, they saw a defect in the rectum wall.

They still did not have a clue that would serve to put all the pieces together, so they opted for a CT scan. And there was the key, because thanks to her they could see that everything was due to a fistula. This is what is known as an abnormal connection between two organs. It can be due to many reasons, from stress to infection, to surgery or inflammation.

The fistula was formed by the injury of a tube during three weeks that was in a coma

In his case, it appeared that a canal between the anus and the urethra. But why? It was necessary to search his medical history to find the problem.

They knew from the beginning that it had been drug addict. So much so that two years ago, just before the symptoms began, she had remained in a coma for three weeks, due to poisoning by cocaine and angel dust. During that time, a catheter was placed to extract the urine and it was possibly this that generated the fistula that had led to anal ejaculation and the rest of the symptoms.

A happy ending

Luckily for the patient, this story had a happy ending. Once the origin of the symptoms was discovered, a treatment based on antibiotics and the fistula was repaired surgically.

Thus, a few months later, all the symptoms had disappeared, including anal ejaculation and the rest of the excreted fluids out of place.

His case is a curious medical example; but, according to the study authors, it also represents a wake-up call to healthcare professionals regarding the placement of catheters, such as Foley, which was used with this patient. They are necessary, the solution is not not to put them. However, they advise to follow up the patients later, to ensure that everything has gone well. And, of course, it is also a wake-up call to the rest of the population. If you experience that something in your body is not right, as embarrassing as it may be, You better go to the doctor.