It has been ironic to say the least: that same world elite that met in the Glasgow COP26 To update its global emissions agreements and try to agree on the targets to follow, it was taking up to 400 private jets to attend the summit, according to an article in The Daily Mail.

Many particular cases have been reported these days, such as that of Boris Johnson, who at the end of one of his lectures took a personal plane to go to a date in London to have dinner with a climate denier. Joe Biden spoke of “his intention to regain all the ground lost to climate change by his predecessor Donald Trump” after he arrived and his entourage in four planes (including Air Force One), a helicopter and a delegation of 26 vehicles. “Von der Leyen used his private jet to do only 50 kilometers.”

According to the downward estimates of the British tabloid, private jets at COP26 could have contributed 13,000 tons of CO2, the equivalent of 1,600 British emissions in a year, representing 85% of the total emissions of the event.

For all this, the buzz is increasing in favor of the bosses making a gesture that would not only serve as a much-needed example of the commitment of the super-powerful to the climate sacrifices that all citizens of the world will have to make in the coming years, but also as a measure that, according to experts, would eliminate what “is probably the worst gesture you can take today for the environment”: prohibit, without half measures, the flights in private jets. Point.

Measuring the impact that a ban on private flights could have on the planet’s emissions as a whole

It is estimated that commercial aviation produces around 2% of global CO2 emissions and 12% of the total transport portion (compared to 74% of road traffic).

If there are between 80,000 and 110,000 commercial flights every day (it is already known, the pandemic has changed the photo a lot), it is estimated that the number of flights in private jets varies between 10,000 and 11,500 a day, being also in airplanes generally older (and therefore less efficient), flights that in many cases are half empty, and if you are especially prone to making trips of 500 kilometers, the same type of flight that is already being banned in half of Europe for ordinary travelers. Thus, the average pollution of its travelers is between 5 and 14 times greater than that of the business traveler, and 50 times that of the traveler by train.

There is almost as much fleet of commercial aircraft (26,000) as private (22,000). We also know that only 1% of air travelers are responsible for 50% of global aviation emissions. In addition, not even all the rich fall into these habits: with figures from the US, responsible for the vast majority of private flights, barely 100,000 travelers opt for this consumption versus. 1.5 million people who, given their income, could afford charter flights, according to McKinsey.

Here’s a look inside Drake’s private plane: “Air Drake” • Two bedrooms

• Living room & office

• Exterior designed by Virgil Abloh The craziest part? Cargojet gave Drake the $ 185 million plane in exchange for social media promotion. “No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners.” pic.twitter.com/KO4sIPDNRz – Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 17, 2021

So who is the super pollutant? Top-tier politicians, yes, but especially superstars. The “cake-eaters” of the 21st century are Alex Rodríguez, Post Malone or Darke on their airborne revelries, whose assistants pollute the same as an American annually in a single flight. As we have seen, It is very possible that of that 2% of planetary CO2 emissions by airplanes, 1% comes from a very few people. It is a luxury not only obscene, but inadmissible given the degree of climate emergency in which we find ourselves.

And are there plans to do something? After changing the draft of the last Brussels plan, the European Commission has declared that the exemption from the tax on polluting fuels in private aviation has its days numbered. But nothing of ban them. At the moment, the one who has come closest to raising this political commitment is the British Labor Party, as it carries this proposal in its electoral program. And that’s it.