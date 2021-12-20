

In the Juventus they are clear that Arthur must leave as soon as possible. The high salary that perceives, added to very poor performance has forced the Turinese to try desperately end his relationship with the Rio de Janeiro midfielder. The ‘vecchia signora’ is looking for a new striker to add the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo Y Mauro Icardi, of PSG, is a very valid option for Allegri.

According to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the Turin team has offered a barter to PSG involving Icardi and Arthur. In Italy they are convinced that the Argentine striker would be delighted to leave Paris, where you don’t have enough minutes and it’s behind stars like Messi, Mbappe, Neymar Y Say Maria.

On the other hand, it will be necessary to know if the Brazilian is to the liking of PSG, that already has a very solid core and it doesn’t look like Arthur is going to be a real choice for Pochettino. However, the presence of several compatriots and Leo Messi, his former teammate at Barça, could be factors to be taken into account for the Parisian board of directors.

So an exchange between Icardi and Arthur could be the operation that ends up causing Leo Messi and Arthur Melo to meet again after two years in Barcelona.