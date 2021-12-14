Collecting Cars has put up for auction the Gurkha LAPV, the car that survives the apocalypse. The highest bid, at the moment, is about $ 65,000.

It does not lack a great armor, escape on the roof to ford rivers without major problems and two fuel tanks, as well as many other things. This project is based on the Ford Super Duty F450, and was aimed at police use.

In a few words we can say that we are facing a truck armored with V8 engine. And it is perfect to face any scenario, no matter how apocalyptic it may seem.

His armor features a minimum armor level rating of B4, a civilian version of an entire military vehicle. It was created as a private security transport, although its interior has everything you need to travel comfortably.

In the meantime he has an additional armor upgrade, heated front seatsnot an Alpine audio system. It also mounts an outdoor and indoor intercom and a secondary fuel tank with automatic transfer flow pump. Additionally, this unit features FOX shocks and a WARN 16.5ti winch with traction capacity of about 7,500 kg.

“This Terradyne Gurkha has an unusual mix of bulletproof armor and a luxuriously finished cabin, and is another great representation of the variety of vehicles we have at Collecting Cars.

Consigned by our team in Canada, this is a fun, capable and eye-catching 4×4 with bragging rights comparable to any hypercar on the market today.“, He said Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars.

The power of this V8 is about 335 hp, and the unit we are talking about has only 25,335 km on its odometer. There are five days left to close the auction, and currently the highest bid is $ 65,500.

