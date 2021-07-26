The car and the summer: Danger! Watch out for these possible breakdowns due to heat

Most of the Spanish territory reaches extreme temperatures in summer close to 35 or even 40 degrees. Something that can do a lot of damage to our car if we are not attentive or neglect some elements of it.

The car and summer are synonymous with travel and vacations. But when it comes to enjoying and relaxing after a hard year of work, the least we want is to suffer a breakdown during the trip.

That is why it is important to keep the maintenance of the car and its mechanics up to date, thereby minimizing possible breakdowns during the journey. But, despite that, we continue to be exposed to some problems that are the result of extreme heat and that in reality they are not always related to the condition of the vehicle. Let’s see it.

Engine overheating

Every motor and car fan knows that one of the most important habits when it comes to extending the useful life of our vehicle’s engine is do not force the mechanics with accelerations as long as its temperature is not optimal.

This is still important in summer, no matter how hot it is, since the ideal temperature is around 90 degrees and it is in that band when the oil and the coolant offer their best performance.

Once running and with the engine already at its optimal working temperature, it is important not to force the engine excessively and that does not necessarily mean taking it low in revs, as it is as bad to revolutionize it in excess as too little, as it will lack the strength to move the car and will have to make an extra effort that will negatively affect important mechanical elements such as, for example, the pistons.

It is very common to make two mistakes with the air conditioning: turn it on only in summer and not disconnect it before turning off the engine

In addition, taking the joyful motor around we get the Water Pump move more volume of fluid, cooling the engine better accordingly. It goes without saying that you have to carry the proper oil and coolant levels, as well as anticipating the change of the hoses that are already dry will help us decisively to have a trip without heating.

Regardless of the causes, if we see that the temperature of the car rises above normal, it is best stop the same asap in a safe place and check the possible reasons for the problem or call a tow truck. Otherwise, we will be risking seizure and even total engine breakdown.

The air conditioning

It is very common to make two mistakes with the air conditioning when using it. The first is to start it exclusively when we are hot and we want to lower the temperature of the passenger compartment, something that in Spain can cause the system to pass several months without use.

This leads to the generation of bad odors, but also to a greater deterioration of the sealing gaskets of the system. To avoid this, it is convenient to connect the air conditioning regularly throughout the year, even if we are not hot. Just one minute will be enough to avoid future problems.

The proper functioning of the air conditioning is vital for traveling in summer.

The other common mistake is no turn off the air conditioning before turning off the engine. As a result, the compressor will stop abruptly and this will create unnecessary stress on the system that can be expensive in the long run. It is best to turn off the air conditioning and, after a few seconds, do the same with the engine.

In terms of maintenance, it is equally important to change the compressor belt when we notice that it begins to squeak (it slips on the pulley when it wears out), to replace or clean the cabin filter regularly and check for leaks in the hermetic refrigerant gas system if we notice that it loses efficiency when cooling the passenger compartment.

The turbo

What we have discussed about how to turn off the air conditioning is directly related to how we should act if we have a car equipped with a turbo. The reason is that the turbine of the same rotates at thousands of revolutions per minute, much more than the engine itself, so turn off the engine as soon as you arrive to our destination can cause a costly breakdown.

This is because the turbo gets very hot, especially if we drive steadily on the highway. Therefore, to allow the turbine to stop and lower the temperature, it is best to wait about a minute with the engine idling before stopping the engine. In this way, the life of this important piece will be much longer.

Tires and brakes

Two elements that also suffer a lot from the heat are the tires and the brakes. The first because it is in constant friction with the scorching asphalt and the second because its effectiveness depends directly on the friction between discs and pads.

To avoid tire problems, it is vital to wear the right adequate pressure at all times, as well as avoiding damage to the tread or sidewall. Things like the typical ball produced by a curb is actually produced by the breakage of the flank structure. When the temperature rises, it will end up exploding due to excess pressure.

It is also vital not to exceed the recommended speed for the tire, otherwise it will not be able to withstand the overpressure caused by heat and high speed friction, resulting in a dangerous blowout.

And the fact is that high speeds on the highway, which are also maintained for a long period of time, are great enemies of tires in poor condition or with insufficient maintenance.

Tire pressure is vital to its integrity.

The same happens with the brakes, which, as soon as they get too hot, suffer from fading, losing effectiveness and generating a dangerous situation. Something similar happens to brake fluid if it has not been changed for a long time, as it will have absorbed water over the kilometers and will have a greater tendency to boil as a result of the heat. Obviously, this occurs on routes with frequent use of the brakes, that is, back roads or mountains, especially downhill.

Finally, we cannot forget about the driver, who after all also suffers from the heat. Therefore, it is vital keep the cabin well cooled and have water on hand to hydrate ourselves, as well as make frequent stops to stretch the legs and rest or avoid large meals, after which we are likely to fall asleep.

All this with the aim of having a satisfactory trip and thus beginning or ending in the best possible way our long-awaited and well-deserved vacations.