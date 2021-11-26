The Cancer Institute began its functions in the post-revolutionary era, with a modest medical dispensary called ‘Dr. Ulises Valdez ‘located at No. 131 Calle del Chopo, having as a precedent what is now the Hospital de la Mujer. The population that served that hospital made it the main provider of cancer patients in the gynecological area.

Thus was born the National Cancer Institute

In a few years, this dispensary was insufficient to meet the demand of men and women with cancer. Therefore, the need to transform it into an institution specialized in the care and treatment of this disease was seen.

Thus, on November 25, 1946, under the regime of President General Manuel Ávila Camacho, by Presidential Decree. The National Cancer Institute was born, transforming and accommodating the services of External Consultation, Laboratory, X-rays and Pathology, among others.

On December 30, 1950, the then president, Lic. Miguel Alemán Valdez, decreed the Law of the National Cancer Institute. And he appointed Dr. Conrado Zuckerman as Director and extends his area of ​​attention after the acquisition of the adjoining house. In which a radiotherapy equipment and beds were installed for the application of brachytherapy with radium for patients with cervical carcinoma.

With it, an unprecedented momentum was achieved in the development of state-of-the-art technology

In 1963, Dr. Enrique Barajas Vallejo was appointed Director and, in that year, the Institute moved to the former Oncology Pavilion of the Social Security in Calles de Niños Héroes No. 151 in the Doctores neighborhood.

On August 16, 1993, Dr. Jaime G. de la Garza Salazar assumed the General Directorate. With it, an unprecedented boost was achieved in the development of cutting-edge technology, in research and in academic training.

The Institute then grew 100% in its facilities, and replaced the entire High Technology equipment. The National Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control Program was started.

Today INCan is the best equipped cancer center in Latin America

For the period 2003-2008, Dr. Alejandro Mohar Betancourt assumed the Director of the Institute. Which promoted the creation of the electronic file that today works 100%, the investment in medical equipment was 500%, more than in the last 10 years. Today INCan is the best equipped cancer center in Latin America and in several European countries.

Thanks to intense management before the UNAM, the Human Resources Directorate of the Ministry of Health was able to increase the number of Resident Doctors in all specialties by more than 100%.

INCan has a trust for the expansion of its facilities

The Institute is internationally recognized for its participation with institutions such as the American Cancer Society (ASCO), the International Union Against Cancer (UICC), the MD Anderson Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute of the US National Institutes of Health. .

INCan is the coordinator of 25 State Cancer Centers (CEC), which offers a unique possibility to design common programs and strategies for better national cancer control and achieve a national impact by improving prevention and detention. Early Reduction of Cancer Morbidity and Mortality in Mexico.

An Information Center (INFOCANCER) was established for cancer patients, their families and the general public. Its aim is to provide simple and accessible information to the general public about cancer.

For the period 2008-2013, Dr. Alejandro Mohar Betancourt was re-elected, whose objectives are to achieve advances in the conditions of service that the Institute will continue to offer, understanding and incorporating new knowledge of tumor biology into oncological practice to improve control over the different clinical manifestations of cancer.

To meet the goal, INCan coordinates the development of the National Cancer Control Program (PNCC) which includes five central themes:

1.- Prevention and Early Detection of Cancer.

2.- Oncological guidelines for the 10 most frequent neoplasms in Mexico.

3.- Palliative Care.

4.- Medical Infrastructure and Medical Services Administration.

5.- Smoking Control.

This is possible due to the work of: our doctors, nurses, administrative staff, the Board of Trustees, the Group of Volunteer Ladies, the RETO Group and the Mexican Association for the Fight Against Cancer.

Related Notes:

They discover how moles turn into melanoma

Checkfy; the app that alerts your patients of their upcoming appointments

8 ways to improve your medical relationships