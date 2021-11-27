Archaeologists and historians have in recent times provided an increasingly informed view of the busy world of the Vikings, eliminating those clichés that paint them as a crazed and capricious people excessively preoccupied with beards and bloodshed. Specifically, one approach to understanding Viking activity has been to study the camps they established along the coasts and rivers of Western Europe, which allowed them to replace their ships with a fixed space on land when cold, fatigue, hunger or other conditions will force them to do so.

Often called “winter camps” or longphuirtWe have found more than 100 of these sites throughout the Atlantic archipelago and the European continent during the 9th century alone, and their tangible remains have been discovered in places like Repton and Torksey, in England, and Woodstown, in Ireland. More recently, possible Viking camps near Zutphen in the Netherlands, as well as the Coquet Valley in Northumbria, have also been noted.

But while these camps have often been scrutinized for their broader strategic functions, much less time has been spent on the part of their day-to-day planning and operation. A new investigation that has intertwined all this evidence, now reveals a much more intricate picture of the logistics of the camps, challenging the notion that the Vikings spent their time waiting for the winter behind the walls with their companions waiting for the pillage.



Viking Camp Map – 9th century Viking camp locations, as found in written sources of the period. Christian Cooijmans; base map from AWMC, UNC-Chapel Hill.

Safe havens

No two Viking camps were the same, and they could last from a few hours to many months or even years.

Established in harsh environments, many used islands, wetlands, and other natural orographic defense positions to their advantage. Others took over structures previously made by other men: On the mainland, for example, the Carolingian palace at Nijmegen was taken over by Vikings in 880, only to have its new occupants set it on fire the following year. Where necessary the Vikings also built their own walls, as can be seen at Repton, where the Abbey Church of St. Wystan appears to have been incorporated into a new perimeter wall as a makeshift gatehouse.

But protection against attack would only have been half the job, as for the sustainability of these camps a continuous security of any local grocery store, cattle and non-combatant villagers.



Excavation of the Viking camp in Woodstown, Ireland. Excavation work at the Woodstown camp (Co. Waterford, Ireland). Local investigations were carried out between 2003 and 2007. Studio Lab / NRA / ACSU

Local food

Like any armed force, Viking groups they needed constant and safe sources of food and water to keep their camps viable. Fearing hunger and malnutrition was coming, they diversified their methods of obtaining provisions as much as they could. In addition to hunting, fishing and foraging in the camps, there is evidence that they themselves farmed and tended livestock.

And yes, the Vikings also obtained their food by violence or the threat of it. Those who camped on the outskirts of Paris in 885-886, for example, were seen taking crops and herds away, while others received large amounts of flour, cattle, wine, and cider as part of regional tribute payments.

Back at camp, this food would have had to be prepared for consumption and storage. Consequently, millstones have been recovered, used to grind grain into flour, on Viking bases in both England and Ireland. A proposed camp at Péran in Brittany has produced several iron cauldrons and other cooking vessels. Written records also describe how the Vikings feasted on meat and wine within the confines of their camps.

Hustle and bustle

Beyond basic food and protection needs, Vikings engaged in a wide range of activities in the camps: building shelters, stables, and workshops; ship repair; crafting weapons, ornaments, and other items … Supporting these efforts was a constant flow of resources, including wood, stone, and (precious) metals.

Their camps may not have been completely off-limits to outsiders, and even could have been valuable points for trade. The 9th-century Annals of Saint Bertin, for example, describe how the Vikings sought to “maintain a market” on an island in the Loire River (now France). Soon after, the Annals of Fulda also note that Frankish soldiers set foot inside a Viking camp on the Meuse River (now the Netherlands) not to fight, but to trade. Physical traces of such trade, including coins, silver bullion, and trade pesos, have been found at sites like Torksey and Woodstown.

In addition to offering the Vikings another way to obtain their supplies, occasions like these could have allowed the recirculation of previously stolen items or obtained by extortion.



A silver treasure found on the ancient island of Wieringen (North Holland, Netherlands), believed to indicate an established local Viking presence. National Museum of Antiquities, Leiden.

A place for everything

In general, Viking camps were by no means inactive or disorganized, and functioned as command posts, armories, treasuries, granaries, prisons, workshops, markets, ports, and homes. Hosting diverse and dynamic communities of dozens, hundreds, or sometimes even thousands of people, some provided support to regional Viking groups well beyond the span of a single winter.

Keep camps like these running it would not have been a small thing, with levels of planning and discipline not commonly associated with Viking activity. As a result, the success of the camps provides a key insight into a broader Viking phenomenon that was neither arbitrary nor aimless when it made landfall in Western Europe.

Authors: Christian Cooijmans, British Academy Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Liverpool.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. You can read the original article here.