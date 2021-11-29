The Cámpora inaugurated in the Capital the Basic Unit “Compañero Amado” in an act that had Boudou as the central figure

Deputy Paula Penacca and former Vice President Boudou at the inauguration of the UB “Compañero Amado”

“In La Paternal we will be inaugurating The Amado Companion Basic Unit of La Cámpora and we are going to do it with a festival of live bands, entrepreneur fairs. The closing ceremony will count with the presence of the honored colleague Amado Boudou, bearer of the name that the political space bears ”, as he communicated to the agency Telam the opening of the premises Lautaro Sanseverino, responsible for this new UB of the youth group founded by Máximo Kirchner.

Indeed, former Vice President Amado Boudou, who was granted conditional release last July, was present on Saturday night at the inauguration of the Basic Unit that bears his name and that belongs to La Cámpora. The premises are located on Calle Espinosa 2001, on the corner of Fragata Sarmiento, La Paternal neighborhood, in the City of Buenos Aires.

The opening ceremony consisted of a street festival, with dance and an entrepreneur fair.

On her Twitter account, Paula Penacca, national deputy for the city of Buenos Aires, wrote: “In Commune 15 we have a new Basic Unit named after comrade Amado Boudou, a tireless activist for just causes.” The message was illustrated with a photograph of the event.

Since he was granted parole – we remember that Amado Boudou was in house arrest from April 2020 to July 2021 – the former vice president Amado Boudou has shown himself to be quite active politically and enlisted with the most combative sectors of the Frente de Todos.

In the act of October 17, convened in Plaza de Mayo, and which was to be the scene of a speech by the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, Hebe de Bonafini and Amado Boudou seized the microphones and the stage to deliver fiery speeches riddled with criticism of the official management which they consider to be at least lukewarm. “Perón decided not to enter the IMF,” was one of the phrases he dedicated to the president who, finally, chose not to go to the event.

Shortly after, on November 20, Boudou launched a new political group, called Soberanxs, along with other Kirchnerist referents such as the former Buenos Aires deputy governor and inspirer of the K Media Law, Gabriel Mariotto, already to the former ambassador, Alicia Castro.

Now, at the inauguration of the Basic Unit that honors him, Boudou reiterated warnings that he had already formulated previously that the agreement with the IMF “should not condition the lives of Argentine families.”

Amado Boudou speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the Basic Unit that bears his name

Surrounded by young people who received him like a hero, Cristina Kirchner’s former vice president and former Minister of Economy gave a brief speech and took photos with the militants present, danced and even did “pogo” with the people gathered there.

In front of the premises, a parade said “Loyalty to the loyalists”.

Boudou expressed his joy at being in that place: “It is the greatest happiness that a political activist can have, to be received and to walk and embrace among so many colleagues and feel accompanied”.

Without abandoning the inclusive language – with which he also baptized his new group – he reiterated that “every time there was an agreement with the Fund, the Argentines did very badly and they mortgaged us.”

And again he sent a message and advice to Alberto Fernández: “I want – and I believe – that our Government is going to carry out an agreement that does not allow the same as that recent history to happen. It is necessary not to get up from the negotiating table, it is necessary to be patient and continue negotiating. but it is also very important that it be accompanied by popular power. “

He also alluded to the responsibility of the previous government: “First that (the government) continues to remedy the irremediable situations that (Mauricio) Macri had left us and secondly, that it can move forward and pave the way for, as the President (Alberto Fernández) says, that wages grow more than inflation ”and that“ that path is paid with investments, Argentine industry and job creation throughout the country ”.

“Sovereigns, Sovereigns and Sovereigns is a meeting point, as Alicia Castro says, with open windows and doors, so that many voices from the Frente de Todos can express themselves freely” because “if there is a political Front it is precisely because there are different points of view “., Said Boudou, making it clear that his sector seeks a greater role, even in what can be considered an” albertist “district.

Regarding the dismissal that benefited Cristina Kirchner in the Hotesur – Los Sauces case, for Boudou it is a confirmation of the lawfare: “What happened clearly shows that something that had been put together to try to condition the main popular leader of the country not only did not happen ”but“ it was a big lie ”.