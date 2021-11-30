The renowned user Ice Universe has been commissioned as so many times to allow us to take a look at how will the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 + . Two models of which we already had a design idea, since an image with the corresponding modules recently appeared, maintaining an identical style to that seen in the previous generation. Not so with the Ultra.

Samsung ’s top smartphones don’t usually disappoint when it comes to cameras and this time the bar will rise again. A new generation that points ways thanks to which it will increase the resolution, aperture and even the size of the pixels.

What is striking, on the other hand, is the details that are revealed from the triple lens that equates these two models. Terminals of which he has also commented on the size of the screens: 6.06 inches and 6.55 inches for these respectively.

In cameras we find total coincidences, sharing from start to finish lenses and possibilities the Galaxy S22 and the S22 +. The first of the cameras will be 50 Mpx, a notable jump from the classic 12 Mpx to which we were already accustomed. Specifically, the ISOCELL GN5 sensor with reduced pixels up to 1.0 µm and aperture f / 1.8. All of this combined with Samsung’s smart camera technologies promise to do wonders.

The other two lenses correspond to a 10 Mpx telephoto sensor with f / 2.4 aperture that will provide a 3x optical zoom and a 12 Mpx ultra-wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture, in turn making the macro lens function through software if there are no surprises. The selfie camera will also be 10 Mpx, a point where there will be no changes, f / 2.2 aperture and 1 / 3.24-inch sensor.

And the Ultra?

Finally, we also have details of the most powerful of the Galaxy S22, a model that will repeat its bet with a 108 Mpx sensor that has already dazzled this 2021, although everything indicates that it would improve in several aspects thanks to the evolved version of the ISOCELL HM3 sensor with aperture f / 1.8.

The Integrated telephoto lenses will be 3x and 10x with new Sony sensors, closing the camera equipment of the model with 12 Mpx as a wide angle with f2.2 aperture. In this case the selfie camera has not left us details and we will have to wait to see if there are modifications.