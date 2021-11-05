Xiaomi has just updated its camera app with three important novelties that will undoubtedly improve the user experience and fluidity. A fairly important update, which we can already find in the latest MIUI Closed Beta.

In detail, Xiaomi has updated its camera application through the Closed Beta V21.11.3, this being an exclusive version for the MIUI Chinese ROM but that we will probably see shortly in the Global and European ROM.

Important news comes to the MIUI camera application

As they inform us from MIUIesThanks to this new update we can keep more modes previously used during the previous session, that is, we can keep the same preferences for beautification, state of AI or dynamic shots even if we close the application.

What’s more, now we can also take a picture just by pressing the screen. By activating this new option, just by pressing on the objective to be photographed, make the camera focus and then take the photograph.

Finally, among the new features of the camera application we find the ability to add it to applications that start automatically with the system. In this way we can obtain better performance as it is started by default in the system.