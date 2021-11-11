Cristian Montes de Oca he posed as an artist’s manager to film the rapes – and then sell them – and prostitute his “clients”. What’s more, extorted customers with material from 14-year-old girls . They denounced him and the man who called himself the “King of the Voxer” He was arrested by orders of the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora Federico Villena. The investigation began with an anonymous call and, after seven months of tracking him, they revealed part of his modus operandi and his darker side.

The detectives of the City Police, in charge of the investigation, plunged into the underworld where the “King of the Voxer” believed himself to be master and lord. Thus, a researcher was trained to pretend to be one of the alleged models who came to your office looking for a job: a role in a series, a movie or advertisement. That he promised them. It was all a hoax.

In the video that illustrates this note, it is seen how Montes de Oca unfolds all the prepared script, trying to make the woman believe that he is a simple manager and that his intention is simply to get her a job: “Salary? There is no salary here. You charge for the recording that I get you “, Told him.

Montes de Oca was also called “The Good Godfather” (Martin /)

“When you work here you sign a representation contract for me and I become your agent ”, He added and then began to talk about the woman’s physique: “ You have a good body, you eh ”. And followed “I was spying on you, you have to take care of yourself because we work with the physical as well “. “If I train,” replied the false applicant.

Montes de Oca then went on to detail what the job would be like and that he also directs some advertisements. “I’ll leave you my card, send me a message after 5 o’clock and I’ll make a proposal with the requirements that I’m going to ask you to enter here, and from there we’ll see what we do”He promised. The perfect bait.

But, the facade of the “King of the Voxer” fell and he was arrested accused sexually abusing minors, filming these violations and then selling them and prostituting anyone who falls into their networks. In addition, they are suspicious of scams and extortion with material from 14-year-old girls. And perhaps worst of all: everything he did was promoted on one of his two YouTube channels, in full view of the world.

The first complaint fell to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office No. 1 of Lomas de Zamora, in charge of Sergio Mola, and in the Federal Court of the judge Federico Villena. The investigation began with different intelligence work that was in charge of the City Police.

The arrest of Montes de Oca

The first thing that was done was to verify that, indeed, Montes de Oca had two domains on YouTube: what looked unpleasant there.

In a letter from judge Villena, which he was able to access Infobae, part of the actions of Montes de Oca is described: “It was notable to appreciate that the nature of the publications was explicitly aimed at the recruitment of people of various sexes, genders and ages, under the promise of making recordings of series, films and advertisements”.

Victims who gave their testimony for the cause spoke that the accused promised them that they would participate in the fourth season of the hit series “The Marginal“Or that they would be the protagonists of a new film that was going to be released called, supposedly,” A thousand days in prison. ” Nothing was real. It was all part of a ruse.

But in the tour and analysis of his videos, the policemen who carried out the intelligence work they came across something much more serious and serious: the video of an abuse of a 14-year-old girl.

In these images, which can be seen in this note with due protection to the victim, you can see how Montes de Oca shows the material from a cell phone screen and tells that he tried to sell the images: “Did you like the video? Please don’t filter it. I spent a bit to see if the boy donates me “, He says. He also points out that the girl is of legal age, which was found to be It is not true.

The original complainant provided details of the amounts that Montes de Oca handled, and how they carried out the scams: “It offered jobs in advertising, movies and videos of abuse. To access these, applicants were required to pay $ 7,500 or $ 8,500 for administrative expenses, as well as having sex with him ”. The woman added that “these sexual encounters were recorded and uploaded without the consent of the people involved to the YouTube channel”.

With all this information, and even more, the magistrate ordered the raid on Montes de Oca’s house and his arrest. The operation was carried out two weeks ago but it only came out now. When questioned via Zoom, he refused to speak and pointed the camera at his genitals.

