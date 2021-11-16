This same situation affected large companies with structures that, at the time, were believed to be solid. What was it that made the difference? His ability to transform, which is very different when adjusting to what is happening. A transformation, to have a significant impact, has to come from the root. And who are the right ones to lead this organizational transformation? The C-Suite.

This term is used to describe those in senior management positions. These are members of an important group that, together with the CEO, hold the highest hierarchical positions within the organizational structure. His position carries responsibilities such as facing and assuming the risks of decision-making, establishing the direction of the company, the objectives and operational alignment, among other responsibilities.

A few years ago, these C-level executives were just the CEO, the CFO, and the COO. However, in the last 30 years, new executives have joined this leadership category with the aim of having a more complete vision of the current and upcoming panorama. Now, they are also made up of the director of information technology, marketing, communications and institutional relations, among others.

And why do I say that the key to organizational transformation is in the C-Suite? It is true that all of us who work in a company are cogs that make an organization work, but like any machine, there are always the key pieces. My years of experience working with this sector have shown me that when the members of this group develop new skills and apply what they have learned, it is possible to lead organizations strategically and with a sense of direction.

However, change requires processes. According to Ryan Raffaelli, a professor at the Harvard Business School, he points out that seven out of 10 change initiatives will fail due to a lack of strategy and determination of objectives.

One of the most assertive ways to create strong strategies and goals is by viewing transformation as a project. Projects give structure, a greater understanding of the problem or area of ​​opportunity and allow you to measure progress to make the necessary changes on time. What is not measured cannot be improved.