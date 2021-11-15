For this Good End 2021, the Secretary of Economic Development (Sedeco) estimated an economic income of 31,606.07 million pesos (mp) for Mexico City, with an increase of 58 percent compared to the 2020 edition, which means an increase in potential consumers who follow new trends in purchase due to changes in consumption habits and the emerging needs of a period of social confinement caused by Covid-19.

Within the framework of the economic recovery, Sedeco estimated the participation of 190 thousand commercial establishments, among which are travel agencies, cinemas, automotive and aesthetic agencies. According to the National Association of Self-service and Departmental Stores AC (ANTAD), the interest in participating in the Good End grows year by year.

The Good End 2021 in Mexico City

Following the data of the Government of Mexico City, during the Good End 2021 event, sales were estimated at a value of 150 thousand 486 million pesos and a participation range of 18.2 percent to 21 percent in national sales was expected, which which represents a spill of up to 31 thousand 602 million pesos with 38 thousand participating companies.

Regarding the consumer confidence, an indicator of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reports a growth of 8 percent compared to the previous year, where only 35 points were reached.

Also, the income of families, according to the Institute, recovered and went from 2,899 to 4,251 pesos.

Consumption habits expected for the Good End

El Buen Fin is an event that aims to reactivate the Mexican economy and this year is not being the exception; However, due to the health emergency since 2020, there are some changes in consumer habits.

In 2020, the context forced consumers to move to new shopping channels, online was positioned as the main one. However, for Good End 2021, the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) revealed that 97 percent of buyers will use the physical and online channel to purchase their products and services.

On the other hand, 3 out of 10 potential buyers will experience for the first time acquiring their purchases through the digital channel and 68 percent of buyers will replicate the online channel during Good End 2021 purchases.

With the confinement, the digital channel solidified and caused consumers to become more demanding and analytical. The sites of ecommerce They became a tool that works for consumers to inform themselves before buying, 6 out of 10 potential consumers review multi-category websites such as Amazon, Mercado Libre, Linio, among others.

In this sense, the AMVO report shows that 46 percent of consumers check the websites or apps of stores and brands; while 44 percent consult social networks and 42 percent enter the official site of El Buen Fin.

Among the most used payment methods are: the credit card with 63 percent; the debit card with 43 percent and the digital bank cards with 40 percent.

In this new year, even with the latent pandemic, 91 percent of people want the products or services to reach their doorstep; on the other hand, 17 percent prefer to pick up at the store.

Buying trends in Good End 2021

Covid-19 altered everyone’s life and for obvious reasons, it affected purchasing habits, contact points, and consumption patterns.

A study by Qatar and Google revealed that protection measures against Covid-19 are essential and many consumers limit their spending due to financial concerns.

A new wave of study “The challenges of E-commerce 2021”, Presented by The Cocktail Analysis Mexico says that the Mexican consumer has experienced a great boost in online shopping since COVID-19, buying mostly: fashion, culture and food and beverages. This, although 52 percent of the Mexicans surveyed were affected by the decrease in income and savings.

Since 2020, Qatar ensures in its “The Good End in times of Covid-19” that the categories that Mexicans bought the most were entertainment, indulgence and sports.

Mercado Libre, Amazon, Coppel, Liverpool, Waltmart, Best Buy entered the ranking of online stores. While in the ranking of physical stores, Coppel, Liverpool, Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Chedraui were added.

