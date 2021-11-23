The British artist has made Spotify rethink an annoying element of its applications.

After a while missing from the music scene, Adele is back in a big way. After presenting a single called “Easy on me”, just a few days ago he released “30”, her new album, which has given life again to all those fans who were eagerly awaiting the return of the artist. And it is precisely that movement, that power, that has allowed it to do something that users wanted for a long time.

Spotify users will already be familiar with the peculiar user experience that the platform has on certain occasions. One of the most notorious problems was the one of the random reproduction of the albums, which was the default option in the company’s apps when accessing any artist’s album.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷 ♥ ️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy – Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

Many albums, as Adele herself recalled in a tweet, are designed to be listened to in a very specific order. Otherwise, if it is played randomly, the experience is no longer the same. The story they tell through music ceases to have the meaning they seek to give it, because the order of the chapters is completely different.

Thus, and after Adele’s complaint, Spotify has decided to solve the problem changing the button that appears in albums. Now, tapping on it will simply play the album in the order defined by the artist, and not randomly. At least, of course, if you have a premium account, since free accounts will have to continue to go through random playback in order to enjoy their favorite artists.

Of course, it is really curious that these kinds of movements occur by companies. It is clear that Spotify has decided to respond to Adele’s request, knowing that with a refusal, the artist’s fans would have thrown themselves on them. Thus, we only have to thank you for having made the gesture of sharing this problem with them, because you have managed to get them to respond to this request from users.

