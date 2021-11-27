In the Azca area, in front of El Corte Inglés de la Castellana in Madrid, the food truck from El Goxo, Dabiz Muñoz’s signature kitchen project at home. Or maybe we should say the recently voted “best chef in the world” having achieved first place in the world top 100 of the fifth edition of The awards The Best Chef Awards 2021. And now you can eat your hamburger at street level and suitable for all budgets.

Not every day you have the opportunity to eat in charge of the best chef in the world, but if you are in Madrid these days you just have to stop by. Christmas market located in front of the English Court of Castellana.

A gastronomic experience that repeats for the second year in a row but in which hot dogs leave, on this occasion, the prominence to hamburgers and desserts. Of course, knowing the chef from Madrid, you can imagine in advance that all the dishes on the menu, no matter how they sound to you, they all have a twist that makes them new and unique.

Dabiz Muñoz’s 15.50 euro hamburgers

The crown jewels on the menu are two beef burgers and brioche bread. Both have a price of 15.50 euros which, although it is higher than that of a normal hamburger, is very competent when it comes to signature cuisine.





The double cheeseburger only chedar cheese has in common, moreover, it blends several cultures into one through the flavors of its two sauces. These are a highly smoked chipotle chili mayonnaise and a canton lime sauce, which is sweet and sour, creamy, and made with ají panca and ají amarillo. So you can imagine that the result is very spicy.

On your side, the double cheeseburger yakisoba se cook with a reduction of red wine and meat juice, a drop of butter and the French perigourdine sauce (made from truffles) that is poured over the yakisoba. In addition to cheese, it also has a world pepper mayonnaise.

These two burgers can be accompanied by some potatoes with aioli, jalapeños and Brave sauce for 4.50 euros.





The desserts at the El Goxo food truck

All desserts have a price of nine euros and we can choose between three options: Homemade waffle wrapped in cotton candy (with pica pica of raspberries and caramel), Japanese panna cota of strawberries with cream (with a touch of miso and green shiso) and creamy mascarpone flan.

Although if you are more of crowning meals in style with a cocktail, you cannot miss the wok-roasted piña colada with bergamot (a fruit similar to pear but citrus) for 12.50 euros.

Photos | @elgoxo