This is not news, since the Bavarian and Saxony teams had already been forced to close down due to the advance of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Bayern, without going any further, played the duel against Barcelona in the Champions League without fans at the Allianz.

However, things have gotten serious and from Germany they have decided to cut their losses. “Ya Large national events will not be allowed to have an audience. This applies in particular to football matches“Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced.

This measure It will take effect from December 28 and will begin to apply when the competition resumes on January 7.