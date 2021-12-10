Bugatti is celebrating. The French firm commemorates its 112 years of history, an event so special that the hypercar brand has decided to celebrate by launching its new “Bugatti Sur Mesure” customization section. And how could it be otherwise, it has done so by presenting a first proposal on the exclusive Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Until now, Bugatti had no problem meeting the most special wishes of its customers, since none of the units that have come out of the Molsheim workshops have been the same as another, differing by some detail on the outside or inside. The possibilities are endless, but still customers have demanded an express customization department from Bugatti. where to unleash your imagination.

This is how «Bugatti Sur Mesure» was born, also taking advantage of the 112 years of brand history that, in some way, they should be celebrated. But the French have not only done it by presenting their new personalization space, but by showing a physical proposal; the best way to demonstrate the capacity and possibilities to offer with the exclusive Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Sur Mesure. The French hypercar has been dressed in a truly competitive outfit, with an attractive color combination, with the body of the body in a attractive azure blue hue, contrasting with glossy black underside and red contrails.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Sur Mesure is a unique example of customization

Bugatti gives a twist to personalization

But they are not just any stelae, they are Adhesive blankets with thousands of tiny ‘EB’ badges spread out along the blurred front and rear wings. A design that, as a whole, is reminiscent of the racing cars of the 30s such as the Type 51. With the number 32 on the doors, like that of the unit driven by Achille Varzi and Louis Chiron.

If the interior of any of the Chiron sold already offers an atmosphere full of sportiness, take a look at this new proposal and it will surprise you. Because, in this unit the black leather wears the contrasting front seats with red stitching, the same thread used for the embroidery on the bib in the integrated headrests. Meanwhile, the Alcantara covers the transmission tunnel and the door panels, also with the same decorative pattern of the exterior in red, and with the dashboard dressed in matte carbon fiber.

The French firm has indicated that this first specimen is unique and that it has only been created to demonstrate the craftsmanship of a department in which engineers, designers and technicians work. But they have already made it clear that Bugatti Sur Mesure the typical special editions will not come out that the brand is used to, as a few units created occasionally out of the catalog.