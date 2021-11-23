Nov 23, 2021 at 2:13 PM CET

EFE

Jose Manuel Franco, president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), is convinced that the “historical budgets” that will be allocated to sport in this Olympic cycle “will have an impact” on the number of medals at the Paris 2024 Games.

In a statement to Efe, Franco was also optimistic about the configuration of a winning candidacy for the 2030 Winter Games, indicating that the Government would “enthusiastically” support an attempt by Madrid for 2036 if it were “a country project. “and said that he would be satisfied if the new Sports law reaches Congress before the end of the year.

P. In Tokyo 2020 the Spanish Olympic delegation equaled the number of medals, 17, from Rio 2016 and it was considered a success. Given the increase in investment in sport in this new cycle, is it possible to think of an improvement in the medal table in Paris 2024?

R. It was considered a success because we came from a downward trend in the number of medals and the same number as in the previous ones remained. But the success of the Games does not have to do only with the medals: we must also see the number of finalists and diplomas and there we have improved. And you have to see the conditions in which the Games were prepared. The athletes had no reference to what was happening in other countries. Given these premises, the result is positive. And the Paralympic team was very positive, both for the number of medals and for the examples of life they gave us. I was impressed by his demeanor and his lesson in self-improvement.

With regard to Paris, I have the firm conviction that this bet made by the Spanish government for sport, to provide more funds with budgets that I consider almost historical, will have an impact on the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. I am convinced that it will be like this. But three years from now, making a medal forecast is very complicated.

Q. Can Spanish sport be calm with the budget allocated for 2022?

R. These are historical budgets, with a total of 315 million euros, 25% more than the previous year, as part of the investment of one billion euros that the Government is going to allocate to sport in the next three years. The government of Spain has been the only one in the European Union that has included sport in these funds that will contribute 300 million euros to sport that will be allocated to digitization, the improvement of infrastructures to optimize energy issues and a very important part that is the social part destined to professionalize, dignify and improve women’s sport, make it visible and make it acquire the importance that it really has and that right now it is not being given.

P. In a few days the Davis Cup finals, the world handball and badminton championships will be held in Spain … Will the return to the organization of major competitions, which was largely suspended during the crisis and then the pandemic?

R. Spain has demonstrated its ability to organize large events. Honestly, those of us who organize pay off with a good note. Even other countries copy us. And the organization also has to do with the social part of sport: promoting that athletes from other countries come to Spain to do their training, with a possible way to alleviate the emptied Spain, with tourism … Sport is multifaceted and we have to take advantage of all the opportunities it gives us.

P. Also to organize an Olympic Games? The candidacy for the winter 2030s would have to define its scope: Barcelona-Pyrenees, Pyrenees Catalonia and Aragon …

R. Without wishing to be overly optimistic, I believe that an agreement will be possible between all the institutions involved. Work is being done in that direction and things are currently on the right track. I am convinced that in the end these Winter Games will be held in Spain.

P. And a summer Games in Madrid in the distant 2036?

R. That idea arose informally in the Madrid City Council. If the governing forces agree, which at the beginning they were not, and promote a candidacy for Madrid 2036, of course the Council would be enthusiastically supporting it. Because it would be a country project. But it requires a great agreement from the City Council and the rest of the institutions involved. The Government would be delighted and supportive.

Q. A new Anti-Doping Law and Sports Law are being processed. What are they going to change and when can they be approved?

R. The doping law was a law that was needed, that had to be drafted in order to come to terms with what was happening at the European level because we were somehow behind schedule. It has passed the process of Congress with very broad support and it will be the same in the Senate. It was important to give prestige to Spanish sport more than it is. Regardless of the results, in the organizational, security and other fields, I think we can be proud of the sport in Spain.

As for the Sports Law, as regards the CSD it is already finished. The opinion, the consensus, the advice of many parties involved in Spanish sport have been sought and it is sure that it still does not satisfy everyone, but it was necessary. It is an essential law because the one we have is from the year 90 and a lot has happened in Spain. It includes the rights and obligations of athletes, makes a brutal commitment to equality in sport between men and women and, another very important facet, condemns, fights and tries to ward off any type of aggression, be it physical or psychological, towards LGTBI groups. It will be a before and after. I would be satisfied if you enter Congress before the end of this year.