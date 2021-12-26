Dec 26, 2021 at 01:47 CET

EFE

The Bucks, led by the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, defeated today in Milwaukee about Boston Celtics in which Juancho Hernangómez played again and dominated the entire match up to 30 seconds before the end of the match.

Antetokounmpo, who rejoined today after missing 5 games due to the covid protocol, got a double-double of 36 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. Bobby Portis, who also rejoined the team, also added a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Jrue Holiday and Krhis Middleton they helped the Bucks with 17 points each.

The best of the Celtics was Jayson tatum with 25 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block and Robert Williams III had a double-double of 11 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks.

The Spanish Juancho Hernangómez came out of the covid protocol that had him away from the courts for the last 10 days to hit the first triple that he tried eight minutes into the first quarter, a few seconds after entering the court. The SpaniardHe played 15.32 minutes throughout the game and had 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block.

Celtics take the lead

Boston, defending man-to-man, dominated the first period, 22-35, over Bucks more focused on defending in the zone. Jaylen Bronwn pulled for the Celtics with 14 points, 1 rebound and 3 assists while Jayson Tatum did not throw a ball in the first 10 minutes of the confrontation.

A few minutes before the end of the first quarter, Brown went to the locker room to healing a wound on your lip from an elbow accidental from his partner Tatum.

For the Bucks, the best of the first quarter was Khris Middleton, with 5 points and an assist.

Brown was back on track 4 minutes into the second half while Boston still held a sizable 29-46 lead.

In the middle of the second half, the Celtics began to pass balls to Hernángomez, who had no luck with a triple or with an inning attempt that ended in a foul not even with free throws. However, the Madrilenian got 3 rebounds in that quarter and made 1 block.

The second quarter concluded with a final triple, honking, from George Hill which left the game at halftime at 47-62.

Brown had 19 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists for the Celtics while the best of the Bucks, Middleton, had 11 points and 1 assist.

But the most electric of the first half was the Bostonian Payton Pritchard, who coming off the bench with his scarce 1.85 meters high scored 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and up to 1 block.

3 minutes into the third half, Greek titan Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed to have caught the pulse of the game, and with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists so far, he has brought the score closer to 65-71.

Giannis Squeezes

Bobby Portis made it 75-80 from two free throws. After an exchange of decisive hits and decisive errors by both teams, Middleton cut the score from a triple to 83-84. One minute from the end of the third quarter the scoreboard was 88-89.

But the Celtics did not give up and returned to increase advantage when Antetokounmpo crushed the basket mercilessly before an impotent Hernangómez, leaving the score of the third time at 90-94.

At the end of the third period, Tatum had 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, while Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

At the beginning of the final quarter, the Celtics escaped again at 90-102, a score that remained unchanged for several minutes, until Portis Jr reduced it with a strong entry to 92-102.

Tatum, treading backward, insisted on keeping his distance, but Antetokounmpo did not think it was a good idea and executing a precise triple and an intimidating dunk He again narrowed the Celtics’ lead to 103-109. A Wesley Matthews basket shortened it even further, 105-109.

Antetokounmpo tied with a minute and a half from the end, 111-111But he missed the free throw that could have put the Bucks ahead for the first time in the game.

Matthews, with a triple after several errors by both teams, put Milwaukee in the lead for the first time, 114-113, 30 seconds from the end.

Two free throws by Middleton increased the Bucks’ lead, 116-113, and an Antetokounmpo block on Williams kept her 17 seconds from the end.

With five seconds to go, Middleton missed a free throw and hit the other, 117-113.

Boston called a time-out with 5 seconds remaining, but could not prevent the scoreboard will remain 117-113 despite having been ahead on the scoreboard for most of the game.