Dec 31, 2021 at 07:20 CET



The Milwaukee bucks added their fifth straight victory this Thursday and took advantage of the stumble of Brooklyn nets before the Philadelphia 76ers to shake up the upper reaches of the Eastern Conference.

One more day, the news of the NBA was marked by the increase in coronavirus cases in the league, which this time forced the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors to be postponed.

Nets 102 – Sixers 110

An unstoppable Joel Embiid, with 34 points and 7 rebounds, led the Philadelphia 76ers to a very merit victory on the court of the almighty Brooklyn Nets, who are the leaders of the East.

The Cameroonian center was a constant headache for the Nets, who at no time could stand up to him in the zone.

Those from Brooklyn bet in many parts of the match by two for one to try to stop EmbiidBut Tyrese Maxey (25 points and 7 rebounds) and Seth Curry (17 points and 6 assists) escorted the Sixers star as the defense closed in on him.

Kevin Durant, on his return to the courts after leaving the coronavirus protocol, achieved 33 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists while James Harden had a triple-double of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The meeting was not decided until the last minute and had the excitement and curiosity of the big dates, so much so that Durant and Embiid exchanged words and faced each other at the end of the game without the blood reaching the river.

Magic 118 – Bucks 136

For the second time in three days, Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando magic, this time with a forceful offensive display led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists).

Jrue Holiday (25 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists) and Khris Middleton (22 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists) They completed the stellar triangle of the reigning NBA champions, in which seven players scored more than 10 points.

After some hesitation in the third quarter, Milwaukee’s team closed the win without problems in the last quarter and they cemented their victory in their dominance of the rebound (50 with 14 offenses for 33 total of the Magic) and their success in the free throws (33 of 36).

On the part of Orlando, who are still anchored in the last positions of the East, rookie Franz Wagner was the leading scorer with 20 points.

Wizards 110 – Cavaliers 93

The Cleveland Cavaliers, still mourning Ricky Rubio’s serious injury that will make him miss the rest of the season, they fell for the second consecutive game with a loss to the Washington Wizards.

Bradley Beal (29 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds) and Kyle Kuzma (25 points and 10 rebounds) led the Wizards in front of some Cavaliers decimated by the casualties and in which Kevin Love 24 points and 11 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (21 points and 5 rebounds) stood out.

Regardless of the result, the great news of the match left her young Jaime Echenique, who debuted with the Wizards and thus became the first Colombian to play in the NBA.

“It has been an incredible day. I am simply happy for me, for my family, for my country and for the people who believed in me “he said at the post-match press conference.

Echenique has signed a ten-day contract to help the Washington franchise in the face of numerous casualties from the coronavirus.

The Barranquilla player played in the last Summer League (NBA summer league) with the Wizards, who eventually sent him to their development league affiliate team G League, the Capital City Go-Go, before calling him today to make his NBA debut.

Eastern Conference

1.- Brooklyn Nets (23-10).

2.- Chicago Bulls (22-10).

3.- Milwaukee Bucks (24-13).

4.- Miami Heat (22-13).

5.- Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15).

6.- Philadelphia 76ers (19-16).

7.- Charlotte Hornets (19-17).

8.- Washington Wizards (18-17).

9.- New York Knicks (17-18).

10.- Boston Celtics (16-19).

11.- Toronto Raptors (14-17).

12.- Atlanta Hawks (15-19).

13.- Indiana Pacers (14-21).

14.- Orlando Magic (7-28).

15.- Detroit Pistons (5-28).

Western Conference

1.- Golden State Warriors (27-7).

2.- Phoenix Suns (27-7).

3.- Utah Jazz (25-9).

4.- Memphis Grizzlies (22-14).

5.- Denver Nuggets (17-16).

6.- Los Angeles Clippers (18-17).

7.- Los Angeles Lakers (17-19).

8.- Dallas Mavericks (16-18).

9.- Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18).

10.- San Antonio Spurs (14-19).

11.- Sacramento Kings (15-21).

12.- Portland Trail Blazers (13-21).

13.- New Orleans Pelicans (13-22).

14.- Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22).

15.- Houston Rockets (10-25).