When we say that there is The Bridgertons for a while, we mean it very seriously and knowingly. Not only has it been confirmed that it will have a third and fourth season when the second has not even been released, it is that the latest news suggests that there could be many more. First is the Netflix data that says the Period drama accumulates 625 million hours viewed and is the most watched series on the entire streaming platform. In second place, the collection of books on which it is based has been expanded with several literary novelties.

The universe of our favorite Regency period family expands with two new novels by Julia Quinn published in Spanish by Titania publishing house and a book for fans of the television series. Is about Lady Whistledown strikes back, Lady Whistledown Society Magazine: Gossip Special and The Bridgertons’ Little Book, the latter focused on Netflix audiovisual fiction. Here we tell you what we know about them.

“Who stole Lady Neeley’s bracelet? Was it the gold digger? Was it the gambling lover? Was it the maid? Or perhaps the scoundrel? All of London is abuzz with speculation, but clearly one of the four couples is related to the crime “, so it can be read in the column of May 1816 Lady Whistledown, Julia Quinn’s most popular Regency columnist in her novels about the Bridgerton family.

This is how another brilliant anthology commented on by Lady Whistledown comes to the tongue of Cervantes, where a handsome gold digger falls under the spell of the most desired newcomer of the season … and he must show that he wants to conquer his heart, not his fortune. In Suzanne Enoch’s story, an innocent lady who has spent her life avoiding scandal begins to be courted by London’s best-known scoundrel.

In the story written by Karen Hawkins, a viscount returns home after 12 years to rekindle the flames of his marriage … but discovers that his beautiful and headstrong wife will not be so easy to win back. In Mia Ryan’s tale, an adorable free-spirited maid is dazzled by the romantic attentions of a charming earl … who leads them to live a scandalous affair that could ruin them both.

LADY WHISTLEDOWN STRIKES BACK (Titania epoch)

In this other installment written by Julia Quinn, society is scandalized when The most promising newcomer of the season is dumped by her fiancé… But after a while his handsome older brother crosses his path. In Suzanne Enoch’s tale, a young man in love rushes back to London when the scandalous acts of his beautiful fiancée come to light in the Lady Whistledown column. The future groom will need to win his lady’s heart once and for all. In the story written by Karen Hawkins, a handsome scoundrel sees his enduring friendship and heart put to the test when his lovable friend fixates on someone else. In Mia Ryan’s story, a young woman must leave her home for a marquis as unbearable as he is charming, who not only intends to keep the house, but also its previous occupant.

Lady Whistledown Society Magazine: Gossip Special (Titania Era)

A perfect book for fans of the Bridgerton universe and, especially, of the Netflix series. Have activities, hobbies, quizzes … and a brief historical context to immerse yourself and enjoy the world of the Regency. In its pages we can discover what character of the Bridgertons we would be or how we would develop in the Regency era. Also learn the skills necessary to survive in the high society of the time, how to flirt with admirers without anyone noticing, how to blush gracefully and even how to deliver a withering comment worthy of Lady Whistledown.

The Bridgertons’ Little Book (Titania Nonfiction)

