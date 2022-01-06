The well-known franchise of Dragon ball, has already had several installments throughout its trajectory, many are the games that have been launched under its name throughout its years, where its main focus is usually fights.

Act by which we find it difficult to think of a recent declaration of Bandai namco, when he announced that Dragon Ball: The Breakers, is an asymmetric multiplayer title where a group of players will have to escape from one of the franchise’s villains, who will be under the control of another player.

At first glance it may seem strange, but on second thought, that could make it more interesting.

Since they recently released new details about this long-awaited online video game, during an interview with the Siliconera portal, the producer Ryosuke Hara gave new clues as to what fans can expect.

And although this sounds interesting, it is not all good news, as there are some important functions that may not appear in the title.

As the talk progressed, Ryosuke Hara confirmed that Dragon Ball: The Breakers It will not have cross-play or cross-save at its launch, but it did not reveal more details about it, so we do not know if these features could arrive in the future through an update.

The producer commented that one of the objectives of this survival title is to show the difference in power that exists between humans and characters with superpowers. He explained that the study was inspired by some classic scenes from Dragon Ball, such as when Bulma tries to go unnoticed on Namek or when Cell terrorizes the inhabitants of the city.

Shortly before ending, Ryosuke Hara confirmed that the asymmetric video game and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 they share the same universe, so that players will be able to notice some links between the two games.

The long-awaited title, Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022, moreover there is no confirmed date.