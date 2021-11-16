Until now we were used to Dragon Ball games that opted for the multiplayer aspect to focus entirely on the traditional fighting genre, like Dragon Ball Fighterz, but the new bet of the series is called Dragon Ball: The Breakers and it is a 7v1 asymmetric multiplayer game most surprising.

In a totally unexpected way, Bandai Namco announced this afternoon Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a new competitive multiplayer bet that explores an asymmetric aspect of the game that has given such good results in games like Dead by Daylight. Seven players will have to cooperate to finish off the assailant and be able to escape of a temporary anomaly. Take a look at their presentation trailer.

«Trapped by a dark temporary glitch, seven ordinary citizens will be caught in a temporary union: they will be imprisoned with the assailant, a menacing enemy from another timeline that boasts enormous power«, Explains the official website of the game. “The only hope of survival is the breaking of the temporary union with the super time machine, but the assailant pursues them and gains power with every minute that passes.”

“In a race against time the cunning survivors will face the power of the assailant, to win freedom or death.”

Classic villains and crowd playable possibilities

As a raider, in Dragon Ball: The Breeakers, you can control classic villains from the series like Cell, Majin Boo or Freeza. Whether you are an ordinary citizen or one of the assailants, there will be numerous options for aesthetic customization and benefits to adapt the style of play to the tastes of each one. There will also be vehicles, items and upgrades that will help you move and survive in a large map.

<br>

At the moment, Dragon Ball: The Breakers does not have a specific release date, but its arrival is expected in sometime in 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles. Bandai Namco has assured that there will be a beta soon, so we will have to be attentive to new news.