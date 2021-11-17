A twist on the formula to which Dragon Ball had us accustomed.

There are few anime and manga licenses that have as much impact as Dragon Ball, being so the saga created by Akira Toriyama has been seen in various media, such as the cinema in the form of animated films (and another that of Evolution had little), as well as in the video game industry, where a large number of titles have been seen with a higher or lower quality according to each case.

So it seems that 2022 will welcome a new Dragon Ball title, which will not be so focused on fights. At least not how we conceive these in the saga starring Goku and company. And it is that, without warning, Bandai Namco has announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a new title in the franchise that will focus on survival and will have Cell as its main antagonist.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will face Cell in a way never seen before

It should be noted that the title is listed as a survival game, in which 1 Assailant will face 7 Survivors in what has been defined as an asymmetrical action game in which, making use of online and multiplayer, we will have to hide, attack Cell as soon as we can and flee.

Also, as you can see in the trailer, it seems that the game will be located in the arc of Cell, specifically in one in which Goku and company or could not stop the android or they are not available to fight. However, we did get to see Ooloong, the shape-shifting pig, and who appears to be Bulma. And if it’s not her, it must be a very close cousin, because the resemblance is uncanny. You can see the trailer shown below:

It is worth mentioning that few details have been given about the title more than those indicated, being so we hope to hear from you in the near future. However, it must be said that the title has already announced a beta, which will arrive soon although without specifying the exact date on which it will be launched.

Be that as it may, it only remains to say that Dragon Ball: The Breakers reach at some unspecified time in 2022, being the consoles that will receive it PlayStation 4 (with backward compatibility on PlayStation 5), Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Will you be able to survive Cell’s attack?

