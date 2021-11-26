Just a few days ago Bandai Namco announced the development of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, its new title that moves away from the traditional fighting genre that we were used to with the video games of the franchise and elevates it to an asymmetric-type 7v1 multiplayer, and the result has been quite surprising. Yesterday, the company announced the date of the closed beta of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, which should arrive in just a few weeks. Today, however, It’s up to the minimum and recommended game requirements to make an appearance, and here we leave them.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers does not have particularly demanding requirements. If you have a mid-range PC it is quite likely that you will be able to run it at very good quality and frames, but take a look before to make sure it is possible to run it. If you’re short on storage, the game you will only need 10 GB for installation. The same happens with the RAM, which even at its maximum requirements you will only need 8 GB to run Dragon Ball: The Breakers fluently.
Minimum requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphic card: GeForce GTX 770 or Radeon R9 380X
- Directx: Version 9.0
- Net: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 10 GB of free space
Recommended Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Graphic card: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 570
- Directx: Version 11
- Net: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 10 GB available space
Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be released sometime in 2022. We still do not have an exact date, but we know that its closed beta will be available on December 4 and 5. If you want to try it, you always have the possibility to sign up for the beta. The game will be released in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.