Just a few days ago Bandai Namco announced the development of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, its new title that moves away from the traditional fighting genre that we were used to with the video games of the franchise and elevates it to an asymmetric-type 7v1 multiplayer, and the result has been quite surprising. Yesterday, the company announced the date of the closed beta of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, which should arrive in just a few weeks. Today, however, It’s up to the minimum and recommended game requirements to make an appearance, and here we leave them.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers does not have particularly demanding requirements. If you have a mid-range PC it is quite likely that you will be able to run it at very good quality and frames, but take a look before to make sure it is possible to run it. If you’re short on storage, the game you will only need 10 GB for installation. The same happens with the RAM, which even at its maximum requirements you will only need 8 GB to run Dragon Ball: The Breakers fluently.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphic card : GeForce GTX 770 or Radeon R9 380X

: GeForce GTX 770 or Radeon R9 380X Directx : Version 9.0

: Version 9.0 Net : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 10 GB of free space

Recommended Requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 8 GB of RAM

: 8 GB of RAM Graphic card : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 570

: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 570 Directx : Version 11

: Version 11 Net : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 10 GB available space

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be released sometime in 2022. We still do not have an exact date, but we know that its closed beta will be available on December 4 and 5. If you want to try it, you always have the possibility to sign up for the beta. The game will be released in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.