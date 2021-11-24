Bandai Namco has published an extensive video in which he has specified the playability of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, the new game in the franchise proposed as an asymmetric 7v1 multiplayer of the most surprising. The company has announced a closed beta of the title to perform verification tests prior to the completion of the commercial version of the game and thus improve the quality of the product. To participate in the beta, you need to register here. The game time zone will be the same throughout the world, establishing four sessions:

Session 1: December 4 from 3:00 AM to 7:00 AM CET

Session 2: December 4 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM CET

Session 3: December 4 from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM CET

Session 4: December 5 from 3:00 AM to 7:00 AM CET

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is considered as a cooperative and competitive game at the same time. Players can decide escape from the enemy as a team or individually. The game invites you to cooperate with team members as long as possible, although it may happen that the decisions of the assailant or other survivors force you to continue alone. The mechanic forces you to flee along a large map made up of different areas in which the assailant will always be lurking, being able to destroy areas of living space, limiting the possibilities of escape. The first raiders of the game are the most iconic enemies of the series: Cell, Majin Boo and Freeza.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be launched next year 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The closed beta of next December will serve to have a total idea of ​​the operation of the game that today has specified some of its mechanics and available items, highlighting weapons, objects and vehicles.