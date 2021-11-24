The Breakers Beta Revealed When It Will Happen

A couple of days ago it was revealed Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an asymmetric multiplayer, which caught the attention of the players. Although not much information has been shared at the time, Today a video has been released that explains in detail how this title works, and it has also been shared when the beta will be available.

As originally revealed, The breakers is a game where seven people take control of simple humans in the world of Dragon Ball, who need to escape from a villain, known as Raider. To achieve this goal, The team has at its disposal a series of items, powers and even the Dragon Balls to survive. However, the antagonist of each game has great power, several abilities and defeating players will improve their performance in each game.

Secondly, The closed beta will take place between December 3-4 of this year. All interested parties can register at this site and participate to see if they win any of the available places in this test. Apparently, The breakers takes the traditional rules of an asymmetric multiplayer, but adds the characteristic style of Dragon Ball, something that attracts a lot of attention.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers hitting PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC consoles sometime in 2022. In related topics, Dragon ball fighterz and Xenoverse 2 they are a best seller. Similarly, it seems that the Ultra Instinct was introduced from the original Dragon ball.

Editor’s Note:

Dragon Ball: The Breakers it looks pretty funny. The game combines the best aspects of other asymmetrical multiplayers, adding an anime touch to it that we can’t find elsewhere. Without a doubt, it is worth trying it with friends, and see if it is possible that Bulma can survive Cell or Majin Buu.

Via: Bandai Namco