What a surprise that Bandai Namco has dropped when announcing the development of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a totally new title based on the popular anime and manga series by Akira Toriyama and in which this time the fighting is completely put aside for bet on something totally different.

The game in question will be an asymmetric online multiplayer in which they will face each other seven players in the form of survivors against another who will play a powerful villain. In the first presentation trailer it has been revealed that one of them will be Cell, but the presence of Freeza and Majin Boo has also been confirmed.

The staunch enemies of Goku and company will evolve as they destroy the rest of the players, who will take on the role of well-known characters such as Bulma or Ulong, so it is clear that in general they will have nothing to do against such enemies. . Even so, they will have weapons and skills to get out of matches with flying colors.

A priori the proposal seems most interesting and at least it is something different from what we are used to seeing. Until we know more details about it, we know that Dragon Ball: The Breakers will soon have a closed beta and in 2022 It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.