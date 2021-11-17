Without words, this is how the campaign images of the party collection launched by H&M for this Christmas have left us. The Swedish giant brings “haute couture” closer to “budget” fashion with some very extravagant designs, which seem to be taken from a Pierpaolo Piccioli collection for Valentino, where the volumes are not missing maxi, architectural cuts and fantasy fabrics.

Under the motto Just Before The Party is Starting This proposal made together with the stylist Ib Kamara is presented, who has defined the styling and the campaign, and Normani, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber (who have already posted their model on Instagram fav).





The line is committed to women’s and men’s clothing and party accessories. All the pieces are dyed in vibrant colors and striking prints that throw us into the dance party. It’s hard to tell from a single design, but the pink metallic draped minidress and fuchsia effect maxi dress cut-out they aim to be one of the most popular.





The designs are heart-stopping, but beyond the result at the visual level, another aspect that stands out about this collection is that it has been created with H & M’s new circular design tool: Circulator.

This application is “a tool that allows the H&M design team consider all stages of the garment creation process, from expected life to materials and design strategies. Circulator is being developed by H&M Group in order to support the company in its efforts to become more circular and achieve its goal of being climate positive by 2040. The goal is for all H&M products to be designed using the tool by 2025 ” , as the firm points out in an official statement.





The firm emphasizes that “the intention is maximize your utility and recyclability, and be used in multiple ways: jackets oversize they can also be used as dresses, the trousers can be made wider thanks to the adjustable zippers, and the ball gown has been designed as a two-piece set instead of a dress to increase its versatility and usability. “

They also add that “these are pieces that are conserved and shared, and that, over time, are inherited or transmitted. For this reason, the design team has taken into account not only the appearance of each piece, but also the deconstruction; the way parts can be adapted for further reuse or disassembled for recirculation, hence the use of innovations such as disposable thread. Emphasis has also been placed on making items with a single material, monofiber, to facilitate recycling. “





Both the colorful campaign images and the clothes we see in it deserve applause and They are destined to succeed on social media. For those interested, the collection will be available in select stores and hm.com from December 9.





























Photographs | Courtesy of H&M