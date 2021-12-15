On November 21, 2018, chef Dani García and his restaurant in Marbella they became the eleventh three Michelin stars in Spain. Just a few days later, the Marbella chef blew the news: his gastronomic restaurant, the one that had led him to the three stars, would close to become Leña, a steak house contemporary.





The news caught the sector, users and the Guide itself off its feet, generally sparing in the three stars in Spain, where Dani García’s decision to close the restaurant and completely change the business format torpedoed the modus operandi of the French publication, which came to have some public disagreements with the cook.

A lifetime chasing the three Michelin stars and, when he gets them, Dani García decides to finish with a stroke of the pen with the gastronomic who elevated him and look for new bets. Nothing to reproach the chef, who sought democratize and universalize their concepts.

There are Leña, Bibo, Lobito de Mar, Dani Brasserie inside the Four Seasons hotel, the delivery of La Gran Familia Mediterránea, openings in the United States, their hamburgers with McDonald’s … AND Smoked Room, the bombing of the Michelin Guide 2022, which in just four months -opened in mid-July- It has gone from a glittering opening to two Michelin stars.

All of a sudden, though it is not Dani García who is in the kitchen of this omakase grill with just 14 seats and minimalist where fire and ember lead the way, but the chef Massimiliano Delle Vedove. There is also a certain irony with the news, neither in what Michelin is looking for, nor in how hotels have become a haven for haute cuisine.

The Smoked Room’s omakase grill room, with just 14 diners.

The proof is in the movement that the Hesperia hotel chain, pandemic through, carried out at the Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid, replacing the iconic Santceloni [un eterno dos estrellas Michelin] for the two bets that Grupo Dani García has placed in this five-star hotel on the Paseo de la Castellana.

Firewood, like its Marbella counterpart, and Smoked Room, For now, the jewel in the emporium’s crown with which the Malaga-based restaurateur and his partners have once again entered Michelin through the front door.

The speed of achievement is surprising. Smoked Room opened its doors at the beginning of June and the French guide is ‘closed’ during the month of September: barely four months have been worth the inspectors to verify the two stars.

The Smoked Room team.

To put it in context, Dani García himself —prodigy of precociousness— it took three years to get his first two stars (in the Calima restaurant, now defunct, inside the Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá), although in 2014, when he flew ‘alone’ with Dani García Restaurante, it also got the two stars in one fell swoop.

Which if it is shown, it is that García is not the prodigal son, and that the guide is not carried away by whims or envies, nor took as an unforgivable rudeness that Dani García decided to shake the stardust off his shoulders and face new paths.

Direct to the Paladar Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our recipes, nutrition information and gastronomy news every day.

A new finishing touch for a Midas of the hospitality industry, Well supported by its partners, which shows not only that Dani García knows how to seduce the inspectors of the French guide, but also that the grill is more fashionable than ever.

Images | Dani García / Brandelicious Group

Directly to the Paladar | Dani García will close his three Michelin stars in Marbella to open a burger joint

Directly to the Paladar | Dani García will open Leña in Madrid, in the place that was occupied by the two Michelin stars Santceloni (which will be moved to another space)