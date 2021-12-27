Ferrari announced this Monday, December 27, that it has signed a long-range agreement with the Swiss-born technology company Velas Network with the aim of generating a wide spectrum of digital content.

The luxury sports car brand and Formula 1 team seeks to consolidate its consumer base and expand into young market segments that have been neglected in recent years.

Since 2022, Sails Network, a company that provides digital products and services, will be a brand partner of both the Ferrari F1 team and the digital marketing of luxury vehicles.

In parallel, the Swiss company will be the main sponsor of the “Ferrari Esports Series”, the Prancing Horse’s single-brand online competition, and of the Esports team that will compete in the Formula One Esports Series, the official digital tournament in which all teams participate. that are part of the FIA ​​F1 World Championship.

Velas is a top-tier player in the blockchain technology sector and non-fungible tokens. The popularly called NFTs are cryptographic assets that are stored in blockchains which give them unique identification codes and have achieved wide popularity in the segment of buying and selling digital art.

The official statement of Ferrari.

We end this year beautifully at high speed. 🏎💨 Velas Blockchain introduce you to a new multi-year partnership with @ScuderiaFerrari. Flying to the moon on a red rocket. Evviva! 🇮🇹

📲Read the full press release here: https://t.co/RgWsCT8Kg4#candles #velasblockchain #vlx pic.twitter.com/1DRZxRtVjP – Candles (@VelasBlockchain) December 27, 2021

The new Ferrari marketing

The Italian company expects 10 percent of its profits between 2027 and 2030 to come from business segments that are not directly linked to automobiles. NFTs are one of those revamped Ferrari marketing spaces.

The idea of ​​the brand is that the sale of vehicles and the income from Formula One will gradually give way to other marketing spaces, such as the sale of fashion clothing.

In June 2021, the Italian company launched a mega collection that seeks to conquer car fans, but also those who “love the Ferrari brand”.

It is a collection that is a hybrid between haute couture and informal clothing, all within a price range that Ferrari classifies as “medium luxury”: there are garments from 200 to 3,000 dollars.