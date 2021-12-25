The third season of The Boys will have an episode that will not leave anyone indifferent due to its high sexual content.

The Boys from Amazon Prime Video is a spectacular series based on comics that is distinguished by its violence and sex. But now, it will go much further with the episode “Herogasm” from the third season.

The showrunner Eric Kripke, has commented that he hopes this episode of The Boys live up to expectations.

“There is definitely a lot of madness”. Kripke explained in a recent interview. “It’s no secret that we’re doing an episode about ‘Herogasm’ from the comics, which is a six-issue limited series from comic book writer Garth Ennis, showing a massive superhero orgy. And we’re doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we’ve ever accomplished… And it could be one of the craziest things anyone has ever tried to accomplish. “

For some time he has been warning that what we will see will be wild.

Without giving away any spoilers, I was editing yesterday and we’re doing something here at The Boys season 3 premiere that not only I think is the craziest thing we’ve ever done, but has to be among the craziest something anyone else has done”. Kripke said in an interview earlier this year. Maybe it won’t work. Who knows? But I’m so excited about this prank we’re making. And it’s certainly something no one has seen before, probably for good reason. So all of that is really exciting.

“Oh my gosh, Season 3 of The Boys is without a doubt one of the most enjoyable TV seasons I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in!” Said actor Antony Starr who plays The Patriot. “I had a really good time in season 2, and I thought we did something really cool there where we took it to the next level in a lot of ways since season 1, and really, it’s just the extension of that.”

Are you looking forward to seeing the third season of The Boys? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.