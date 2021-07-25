Although, yesterday we confirmed the processor and the fast charge that the POCO X3 GT will have,. A new approach to this long-awaited smartphone, which undoubtedly paints like another great success from Xiaomi

As many of you know, the POCo X3 GT will become the Global version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, incorporating a processor inside MediaTek Dimensity 1100 that in addition to providing great performance, will give you 5G connectivity.

Well, today your box has been leaked, which following the same lines as the POCO X3 NFC or POCO X3 Pro, maintains its characteristic black color, adding only the POCO X3 GT designation in yellow.

Beyond it, the box of the POCO X3 GT highlights the 5G connectivity that this will have, thus becoming the most advanced of the POCO X3 Series that we have seen to date, at least in terms of connectivity.

POCO X3 GT, everything we know and possible launch price

If we take into account that the POCO X3 GT will be based on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G itself, it will add a processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and a screen 6.6-inch IPS LCD capable of reaching 120Hz, also incorporating Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Beyond that, the POCO X3 GT will have a battery of 5,500mAh with 67W fast charging, 5G technology, WiFi 6, NFC 3.0 and in general a design quite different from the POCO X3 NFC and POCO X3 Pro. In addition, it will integrate an improved main camera offered by a 64MP photographic sensor.

Although its price has not yet been leaked, it is expected that next July 28 debuted for about 250-279 euros, becoming not only the most advanced of the POCO X3 Series, but also more expensive.

Via | XIAOMIUI