The personal growth It is a complete subject that addresses key areas in the development as a person and the proper management of the elements, which help to grow professionally.

Personal growth has been a subject that day after day adds more people interested in developing their professional capacity and obtaining resources that allow them to live a better quality of life.

The foregoing has set a very important guideline in this matter and the series of resources and studies that have been made to improve what is shared within this matter.

There is no doubt that best practices have been established and the study of this matter has been fundamental to be able to establish better and better subjects, which allow addressing what is lacking in your development as a person.

Personal growth explained from a unique perspective

Stefano Fit explain in The Kaize Method: The Japanese METHOD for personal growth (Spanish Edition) from the etymology of the word Kaizen, its history as a method and its application in daily activities such as quality control, the most valuable aspects in this matter when it is approached from the method such as customer satisfaction, betting on time, changes and the elimination of waste.

The author explains what Kaizen mutes are as well as the types in which he specializes such as pre-production, waiting, inventories, among other topics. Later he addresses the five “s” of the method: seiri, classification; seiton, order; seiso, cleanliness; siketsu, standardization and shitsuke, discipline.

Personal growth

Growing personally and focusing this vision on professional tasks has become definitive to understand how to land practices that become fundamental today and that make the study of personal improvement practices a fundamental activity to improve your appreciation and, most importantly, the way in that you understand your activity and how based on habits you can improve your work.

