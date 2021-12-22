The Book of Boba Fett is very close to landing in the Disney + catalog. His showrunner recently broke big news.

After the incredible success it had The Mandalorian on the small screen, Lucasfilm decided to continue betting on new projects linked to the Star Wars franchise. In this way, fans can enjoy The Book of Boba Fett In a few weeks. Little by little, this new fiction is revealing new details about its episodes and characters. In this opportunity, His showrunner shared some important information about this new production.

Robert Rodríguez will serve as director, showrunner and executive producer of The Book of Boba Fett. During a new interview (via ComingSoon), revealed that the episodes of the series will have many surprises. “Things appear that you did not expect, you see things that we could not believe we had to do,” he said. Likewise, he also revealed that all the advances that were shared during these months only used images from the first minutes of the first episode. “We can’t use the second half of the first episode because it reveals a lot”, explained.

A great proposal

This new series focused on the Star Wars universe introduces us to Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison and Fennec Shand, who is played by Ming-Na Wes; both resume their roles after their participation in The Mandalorian. The series will closely follow this bounty hunter and the mercenary, who are sailing together through the underworld of the galaxy. However, they decide to return to Tatooine to claim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett It will have a total of seven episodes, which will have an average duration of 30 to 50 minutes. This spin-off will hit the streaming service on December 29 of this year, and was directed by Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Bryce Dallas Howard and Kevin Tancharoen. PYou can enjoy the series with your Disney + subscription here.