The Book of Boba Fett: 10 References That Maybe You Missed From The First Chapter

This week we had the first chapter of The Book of Boba Fett, the spin-off series of The Mandalorian, who continues with that style western that both characterized the chapters starring Controller and Baby Yoda. In this note we are going to review some of the references that we saw in the episode and their relationship with the universe of Star wars. If you still haven’t seen the chapter in Disney +, we recommend that don’t keep reading for the spoilers what can there be.

First of all, do you remember when Boba fett falls into the well of Carkoon, where is the nest of the Sarlacc? Well, while we knew that the character survived, because we saw him in The Mandalorian, in this first episode of the series they show us how it came out of there.

The Book of Boba Fett Takes place in Mos Espa, Tatooine. Famous in the franchise Star wars, this sandy planet is where so much of Luke like Anakin skywalker. So it would be very good to see one of the classic pod races in some chapter, it would be a very beautiful wink.

Another thing to keep in mind is that while Jabba the hutt die in Star Wars VI- Return of the Jedi, is present throughout the chapter. Remember that The Book of Boba Fett focuses on how Silly takes his place on the ancient throne of Jabba in Mos Espa. So by changing who runs the underworld from Tatooine, probably all the relationships and dealings that the planet’s inhabitants were used to with the crime lord will be modified.

Gamorreans

Related to Jabba, in the episode we also saw the gamorreans, who were as prisoners for being loyal to previous leaders, Jabba the hutt and then Bib Fortuna. However, in exchange for their freedom, they decide to switch sides and serve Boba fett.

Max Rebo and Figrin D’an

If they recognized the creature resembling a blue elephant, it is because they saw Return of the Jedi, film in which he had his first appearance. One of the times we can see him is when he is playing music in the transport (similar to a boat) where they were Jabba, Leia (as a prisoner), C-3PO and R2-D2 waiting for what Luke Skywalker and Han Solo fall into the well of Sarlacc.

Max rebo he is not playing music only in the casino of Mos Espa, but is next to Figrin D’an. This character stars in one of the most famous scenes in Star Wars, where we see him with his band in the Mos Eisley Cantina playing the Cantina Band song.

When they appear Max Rebo and Figrin D’an In the first chapter of the series, they are playing a remix of the same song.

Trandoshan with the skin of a Wookiee

In the moment in wich Boba fett is accepting tributes, a trandoshan with a skin of what appears to be a Wookie. We stay calm because we know that it is not Chewieas it appears in the sequel trilogy.

With a face resembling that of a dragon or lizard, the trandoshans They hunt large furry creatures for fun, and the best known is probably Bossk, one of the bounty hunters he hired Darth vader in The Empire Strikes Back to follow the Millenium Falcon.

Protocol droid

While Fennec Shand and Boba They are accepting tributes, they realize that they do not understand most of the things that some creatures are saying to them (just like us), then they comment that they need a protocol droid to translate them. Which means that in some chapter a droid similar to C – 3PO.

A rodian

East rodian is a partner of Boba fett when they are prisoners of the Tusken Raiders. The rodian most famous of the franchise is Greedo, a bounty hunter who served Jabba the Hutt, which gives him the mission to capture Han Solo, who ends up killing him.

Kamino

During the episode they show us a flashback from Bobba where it appears Kamino. This is the planet we saw on Attack of the clones, where they clone Jango Fett million times to create an army for the Jedi, and more than anything is where we meet Boba fett young.

Geonosis

In other flashback show us when Silly discovers his father’s helmet after Mace windu beheaded him. That moment happens on the desert planet Geonosis, place where also Obi-Wan Kenobi was captive by Count Dooku.

Tusken raiders

While we didn’t see them much in the movies of Star wars, these inhabitants of Tatooine they took a lot of presence both in The Mandalorian like in The Book of Boba Fett. We saw them with Command when he faced the dragon krayt in season two, and now with Boba, but because he was held captive for most of the episode.

Also, let’s not forget that a camp of these creatures that was in the Valley of Spirits was massacred by Anakin skywalker when his mother died.

Bacta tank

First of all, the bacta It is a fluid that accelerates healing and treats major injuries, therefore, in the first episode, we see it at Silly inside this tank while he recovers from his injuries.

These types of tanks already existed during the Clone Wars, and we saw it when he used it Luke Skywalker after being attacked by a wampa on the planet Hoth. It was also used by Sith lord, in which he relaxed and meditated outside of his life support armor.

Twi’leks

We saw this species several times in the saga of Star wars. In the first chapter of the series we saw three in the casino Mos Espa. Two of them ask the helmets to Silly already Fennec shand to clean them, while the other is the one who receives the protagonists.

Let’s not forget one of the Twi’leks best known, Bib Fortuna. He was first steward of Jabba the hutt until he took control of the palace after they killed Jabba. In the post-credits scene of the second season of The Mandalorian we saw how Silly he murders him and takes his place.

