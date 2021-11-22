Dan Goodin, editor of the Ars Technica medium, discovered a few months ago that the email address blocking feature of your Gmail account had stopped working. Or, to be more precise, it had stopped adding new addresses after a certain point,

“For years, I have used this feature generously to block emails from public relations officials who send me off-topic information or from scammers trying to spoof my passwords or infect my devices.”

However, now when you add a new address to the blocked list, even though you get the typical message confirming that from now on the new messages from it will go directly to the Spam folder… “that’s not what happens, those emails keep coming directly to my inbox”.

Goodin couldn’t understand what was going on until he contacted a Google representative asking about it, and discovered a fact that Google had not released until now: this blocking feature is limited to just 1,000 addresses (even on G Suite accounts, like yours).

Google believes that you do not need so many blocks, but there are users who disagree

It seems that the company considered this limit more than wide when it introduced it, so did not consider it necessary to establish a warning when it was exceeded. Now, however, according to the response sent to Goodin, Google is considering raising that limit, but if it does “it will be a while” before that happens.

Goodin considers this a big step backwards in a “crucial” function for his productivity:

“Gmail pioneered e-mail services with storage limits measured in gigabytes. It gave us powerful tools to sort and search messages and integrated the calendar. And yet, despite all this, does Gmail limit addresses? locked to a paltry 1,000? What the hell? “

Faced with this situation, Goodin decided start using Gmail filters instead, but found that this was not a satisfactory solution, as it “requires considerably more clicks than using the blocking function”

And furthermore – he affirms with a certain resentment – there is always the possibility that Gmail also has some maximum limit of rules hitherto unknown filtering.

Some time later, a Google Project Zero researcher, Tavis Ormandy, proposed to him on Twitter a single alternative as “imperfect” as it is complex, based on extracting all blocked addresses up to that point to add them to a new filter, as explained in this tweet:

Hmm, this is the best I can come up with (F12 on the Blocked List, then paste this into the Console) Array.from (document.querySelectorAll (“tr.r7[role=listitem]”)). map (a => a.innerText.match (/ tunblock /) ?.[1]) .filter (a => a) .join (‘OR’) pic.twitter.com/DelonoKMC1 – Tavis Ormandy (@taviso) November 19, 2021

At the moment of the truth, in addition, Goodin verified that Gmail tended to get stuck in case of entering all the addresses in the same filter, already offering “inconsistent results” in case of dividing them among several. His conclusion is as follows: